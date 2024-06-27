Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Summer Evening at Otis House

TONIGHT – Thursday, June 27, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Otis House, 141 Cambridge Street, Boston

Mrs. Harrison Gray Otis by Gilbert Stuart

Come join your neighbors and friends tonight for our annual Summer Evening at Otis House! Enjoy the front terrace of the Otis House for an evening of women’s history, wine, and sunshine.

Did you know the Otis House was home to a homeopathic “female physician”? Or that it was a boarding house before becoming a museum? Taste wine by women winemakers and learn about the women of the house, from Sally Otis to the Williams Sisters, at this unique event.

The event includes four tastings with Gordon’s Wine Marketing Director and Sommelier, Chelsea Bell, hors d’oeuvres provided by the Tip Tap Room, and spotlight talks by Otis House Museum staff.

Visit bhcivic.org to purchase tickets. BHCA member code is BHCA.

Must be 21 years old. Advance tickets required. Please call 617-994-5920 for more information. Rain Date: Friday, June 28, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

BHCA Committee Work 2023-2024

Safety Committee; Tim Cook, Chair

The BHCA Safety Committee is the liaison between Beacon Hill and the Boston Police, Area A1. As such, we attend the monthly Advisory Committee at the Police Station. Here, Captain Martin and Sgt. Zachary Crossen discuss what has gone on in the last month, including crime statistics and arrests.

We then discuss anything that is happening in our area. The meetings are open, and all are welcome. They can be very interesting.

If there is an issue that Beacon Hill is concerned with, we have “Town Meetings” for the community to meet with Police and any other agency involved.

Recent issues have been:

• Encampments at Charles Street/Longfellow Bridge

• Serial shoplifting offenders

• Reckless driving by UberEATS/Door Dash Motorbikes

Please contact the BHCA if you have any concerns about crime or quality of life problems, and we can alert the Police. We are fortunate to have a very responsive and caring Police at Area A. As the Police always say, you are the eyes and ears of the Police. If you see something that should concern you, please contact us.

BHCA Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your donations to the Annual Appeal allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood. Support our 2024 Annual Appeal with your donation today at bhcivic.org.