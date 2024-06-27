Neighborhood Roundup

June at The Vilna

The Vilna Shul, located at 18 Phillips St., offers ‘A Whiskey Tour of Israel’ on June 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.

This Israeli whiskey tasting with Josh Mann, an expert from Jews and Booze, will include pours of nine different exclusive Israeli whiskies, along with a fun and interactive tour of the whiskies, with information about each pour, distillery, and master distiller. Kosher charcuterie will accompany the tasting (vegan option available). Participants will also be entered in a raffle to win a bottle of J&B “Kings of Kiddush” straight rye whiskey.

On June 28 from 6 to 9 p.m., The Vilna presents ‘Havurah on the Hill: Honorable Menschen.’ Tickets are $18 each.

This Friday night Shabbat experience for young professionals includes good food and great company on the fourth Shabbat of each month. After a short service and delicious dinner, enjoy the sweet sounds of Honorable Menschen, Boston’s premiere post-college co-ed a cappella group. End your week on a high note.

For more information on The Vilna’s programming, visit vilnashul.org.

Upcoming West End Museum events

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford Street Suite 7, presents an Author Talk with Adam Nimoy on Sunday, June 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.

At this time, Adam Nimoy, on his new memoir, ‘The Most Human: Reconciling with My Father, Leonard Nimoy,’ which explores the complicated relationship Adam shared with his father, the legendary West End-raised Star Trek actor, and the lessons it taught him on fatherhood and recovery.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/author-talk-with-adam-nimoy-tickets-911017627247.

Also, the museum will offer a screening of the film, ‘Little Women’ on Tuesday, July 2, 6:30 p.m.

The program will begin with a short talk on Louisa May Alcott’s connection to the West End neighborhood. After, you are invited to sit back and enjoy a screening of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women; (2019).

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/little-women-film-screening-tickets-921546539507.

On Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m., the museum offers ‘Hyman Bloom Drink & Draw’ on Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m.

The program will begin with a short talk introducing the West End expressionist artist. After this, guests will be provided with art supplies and may purchase a drink. Hyman Bloom images will be projected throughout the museum space, and guests are encouraged to create their own Bloom-inspired painting. This event is open to ages 21+ only.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hyman-bloom-drink-draw-tickets-921597140857.

The museum will also offer West End Walking Tours on Monday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m., and on Saturday, July 20, at 1 p.m.

These walking tours of the West End neighborhood will cover the area’s history from settlement through to modern times.

For July 15 tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-walking-tour-15-hours-tickets-921726056447, and for July 20 tickets, visit s: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-walking-tour-3-hours-tickets-921728413497.

Aldo, the museum will offer its Boston Trivia Night on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Causeway Restaurant and Bar.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-921600581147.

Upcoming West End Branch Library offerings

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library at 151 Cambridge St. will offer Line Dance Classes for Older Adults on Saturdays through June 29 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

WECA meeting set for July 11 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Guests for this meeting will be candidates for the 8th Suffolk District Democratic Primary, as well as a community engagement rep from the MBTA.

All West End residents are welcome. Masks are encouraged.