Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Klysner Awarded BA in Criminal Justice & Criminology degree

Jordan Klysner of Beacon Hill was awarded a BA in Criminal Justice & Criminology degree during Salve Regina University’s 74th commencement.

Salve Regina President Kelli Armstrong conferred 503 bachelor’s degrees, 271 master’s degrees and 22 doctoral degrees to members of the Class of 2024. In total, this year’s graduating class was the University’s largest ever at 823.

In presenting the Commencement address, renowned author, scholar and policy analyst Susan Eisenhower spoke to graduates in the context of Salve’s focus on mercy leadership and service. “As you begin your post-graduation journey, embrace the unexpected — even the assignments that may at first disappoint you. Learn from them. Reflect on them. Don’t shortchange yourself by living so fast and ambitiously that you miss the enduring lessons that come every day, no matter what job or assignment. You will be the better for it, as will everyone who will come to depend on you.”

Eisenhower’s recent book, “How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions,” has earned critical acclaim nationally and internationally, highlighting the qualities of successful leadership demonstrated by her grandfather, President Dwight D. Eisenhower. She is the founder of the Eisenhower Group, Inc., a Washington D.C.-based consulting company, and Chairman Emeritus at the Eisenhower Institute. Eisenhower has been a Fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics and a Distinguished Fellow at the Nixon Center, now called The Center for the National Interest.

In offering his congratulations, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) said, “I am confident that all of you in the Class of 2024 will make your own mark and serve a purpose higher than yourself. Today more than ever, our world needs your combination of knowledge, talent and, most of all, mercy.”

About Salve Regina University: Located in historic Newport, R.I. Salve Regina is a Catholic, coeducational institution of higher education, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1947. For more than 75 years, Salve has offered rigorous, innovative academic programming in the liberal arts tradition that prepares students to be global citizens and lifelong learners. More than 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students from around the world are enrolled at Salve in 48 undergraduate majors, 13 master’s degree programs, combined bachelor’s/master’s programs, and doctoral programs. Every undergraduate student engages in Salve Compass, a four-year transformational framework through which they develop the experience, skills and wisdom required for a fulfilling career and to make a positive difference in the world. Salve’s Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy is a multi-disciplinary research center focused on the intersection of politics, policy and ideas.

Pauly Graduates from Western New England University

Alice R. Pauly graduated from Western New England University with a MS in Applied Behavior Analysis.

The graduate ceremony was held on Sunday, May 19, at the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. More than 350 graduate students received their master’s, law, and doctorate degrees from its Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, and School of Law.

In his remarks, President Robert E. Johnson urged graduates to “embrace the future with confidence, courage, and optimism” and assured students that wherever their future career takes them, they are “equipped with the skillset and the mindset to excel and make a meaningful impact on society.”

The Western New England University graduating class of 2024 hailed from 26 states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Graduates also came from Canada, India, Malaysia, and Pakistan.

Western New England University (WNE) is a private, nationally ranked, comprehensive institution with a focus on preparing work-ready and world-ready graduates. Founded in 1919 in Springfield, Massachusetts as a division of Northeastern College, WNE’s 215-acre suburban campus serves more than 3,700 students, including over 2,500 full-time undergraduates. More than 47,000 alumni have earned degrees through its 90+ undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs at Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, and Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and School of Law. Students come from 39 U.S. states and territories and 23 countries. Of 45,104 living alumni, 30% remain within the region, residing in the four Western Massachusetts counties and northern Connecticut.

WNE is classified among nationally ranked universities in US News and World Report, and among the Top 100 Undergraduate Engineering programs, and in the Doctoral/Professional Universities category in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Local Students Who Made the UMass Amherst Dean’s List

Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst .

In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.

Anthony Christopher Bordon

Lola Rose DeSanto

Schuyler Nicholas Figueroa

Olivia Morgan Heilbronn

Maya Marie Kawakami

Louisa Susan Rowntree Klassen

Larissa Ana Portalski

Sylvia Catharina Goslinga Posever

Alison Saperstone