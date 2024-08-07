Charles Street Bids Farewell to King & I Restaurant

Diners from the neighborhood and beyond are lamenting the loss of King & I – the cozy Thai restaurant at 145 Charles St. which faithfully served customers from 1983 until this past Saturday, Aug. 3.

D. Murphy Photo

The erstwhile King & I, which operated fat 145 Charles St. from 1983

until this Saturday, Aug. 3.

A statement, dated July 31, from the Nandhavan family was posted in the restaurant’s window ahead of its closure. It stated that the family’s decision to close comes after the death of the family patriarch and founder of King & I, Kent Nandhavan.

“Kent’s vision and passion brought King & I to life in the early 1980,” the statement reads in part. “His dedication and love for the restaurant were evident in every dish served and every smile shared. While it is deeply painful to say goodbye, we find solace in the countless memories and the legacy we left behind.”

Another statement from ‘The King & I Family’ posted in the restaurant’s window ahead of its closure read in part: “King & I has been a sanctuary for us all – a place where we laughed, cried, and shared, countless memories. It has been our home, and you have been our family. The warmth and love you’ve brought through our doors has filled our hearts in ways words cannot capture. As we face this bittersweet farewell, we are overwhelmed with sadness.”

(Emotional employees at the restaurant on Friday, Aug. 2, declined to comment for this story.)

At the time of its opening more than 40 years ago, King & I was among the city’s first Thai restaurants and helped introduce the cuisine to many people in the neighborhood and beyond. The restaurant soon became a popular draw for people from Mass General Hospital and MIT, among other communities outside residential Beacon Hill.

“Thank you for your incredible support and loyalty throughout the years. Your patronage supported many lives, in addition to our own, and we are deeply appreciative of the trust and love you have shown,” according to the Nandhavan family’s statement.

Likewise, The King & I Family wrote in their statement: “We will you all dearly, more than words can express. Thank you for being a part of our lives and for allowing us to be a part of yours.”