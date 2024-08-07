Plans Unveiled for West End Building Conversion

By Dan Murphy

The public got its first look at plans to repurpose a six-story office building at 129 Portland St. in the West End for residential uses during a city-sponsored meeting held virtually on Monday, Aug. 5.

​At this time, Greg McCarthy of the 129 Portland St. development team, detailed the proposed project, which comprises 25 residential units, including a mix of studios, and one-, two, and three-bedrooms, as well as retail use on the ground floor.

​Levels two through six would have a ‘stacked footprint,’ said McCarthy, accommodating five studios, 11 one-bedrooms, four two-bedrooms, and five three-bedrooms, for a total of 22,800 proposed residential square feet. The proposed project would offer no parking, although parking for 25 bicycles would be provided in the basement.

​No tenant has been designated yet for the 3,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, said McCarthy, although the preference of the development team, which will continue to own and operate the building, as well as rent out the individual units, is for a single entity to take over the space. The retail space could be subdivided to accommodate multiple tenants, however, if necessary, he added.

​With the building located at the corner of Portland and Valenti streets, its main entrance will be created on Valent Street. The building’s electric room and sprinkler system will be located on the second floor – above the flood zone, said McCarthy, who added that the electric utilities are now located in the basement.

McCarthy noted that the building’s exterior is in “really good condition” and therefore would require minimal work beyond routine window replacement.

Meanwhile, this proposed project comes in response to the city’s Downtown Residential Conversion Incentive Program, which Mayor Michelle Wu launched last July in an effort to fill the area’s many office vacancies left in the aftermath of the pandemic, as well as to help fulfill the need for more housing citywide. All applications for this pilot program must be filed with the city by Dec. 31, 2025, with all projects fully permitted by Dec. 31, 2026, said Dylan Norris, a project assistant with the city’s Planning Department.

The city’s public comment period for this proposed project runs through Monday, Aug. 12. To submit a comment, or to learn more about the project, visit http://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/129-portland-street. Public comments can also be emailed directly to Dylan Norris at [email protected].