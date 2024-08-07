Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings & Events:

Architecture Committee – Monday, August 12th, 5:30, via zoom

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 14th, 6-9pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.

Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 15th, 12-4pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.

The Importance of Using 911

The BHCA recently asked our Community Service Officer at the Boston Police Department, District A-1, Sergeant Zachary Crossen, to explain when residents should use the 911 emergency service. This is his advice:

“That is a great question. 911 is when someone is in medical distress, someone is committing a crime, someone would like to report they are the victim of a crime, or there is an issue you would like resolved within the next few minutes (for example; someone sleeping in your doorway, drug usage, public urination, package theft, etc.).

311 takes us about 24 hours to be notified from the time someone makes the complaint, for it to be routed thru city hall, to police headquarters, and finally to my office. Depending on what time I get the complaint, it is actioned that day or the next day, depending on what it is. Crimes should NOT be reported through 311. To report a package theft, you NEED to call 911 or come into the station.

Reporting a drunk person walking around the street to 311 does not help us either because by the time I get the complaint, that person is long gone. I would ask that anything involving encampments be done through 911 so we can provide immediate action, but I understand some folks’ hesitation with that. 911 should also be used for parking issues, as I cannot fix a parking issue 24 hours later.

311 is great for issues like traffic congestion at a certain location because we can compile that data and deploy our Officers based on the area with the most frequent complaints.”

Please do not hesitate to call 911 for any of the issues Sgt. Crossen mentions above!!

BHCA Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your donations to the Annual Appeal allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood. The Annual Appeal provides vital funding for our ongoing operations, supports our office staff and facilities, and enables our advocacy work on behalf of the community.

Please support the work we do by donating to our 2024 Annual Appeal today at bhcivic.org.

Get Your Tickets Today!

Come join your neighbors and friends for an unforgettable evening of great food, music and camaraderie under the stars! Tickets are now on sale for the Dinner Under the Stars on September 14th on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street. This special event promises to be a sellout – so make your plans and get your tickets today at bhcivic.org.

Please note that tickets are non-refundable. In the case of rain, each ticket holder can pick up their dinners and wine at Hill House at 127 Mt. Vernon Street. Must be 21 to attend.