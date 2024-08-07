Beacon Hill Women’s Forum 2024-2025 Season

Story & Photos by Marianne Salza

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) is an impetus for engaging dialogue about fascinating topics, an introduction into the neighborhood for new residents, and a fun, social gathering space. Members like incoming president, Richelle Gewertz, have discovered mentors and encouragement in addition to forever friendships.

“As a young professional, becoming a member of the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum has led to the invaluable opportunity to be on a board and have responsibilities usually not provided in the workplace until a level of seniority has been reached,” recognizes Gewertz. “This specifically unique environment is lighthearted and supportive.”

Monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month, September through May, from 6-8pm at the Hampshire House, located at 84 Beacon Street, Boston. Ladies arrive from work or home to enjoy cocktails and conversation before a presentation by inspiring guest speakers who will range from passionate business owners, cooks, and healthcare professionals, to innovative scientists, and historians.

Confirmed speakers and dates include: Melissa Fetter on September 10, Elin Hilderbrand on October 22, Eileen Reilly on November 12, Dr. Fernanda Sakamoto on January 14, Dr. Noelle Trent on February 11, Dalit Ballen Horn on March 11, and Suzanne Norman on April 8.

Other opportunities to meet with BHWF friends include Connections events. Backyard Adventures are neighborhood activities often related to or led by a monthly speaker on weekday evenings or weekends.

Touring the William Hickling Prescott House, on Beacon Street, in September 2023, was one of board member, Perla Fernandez’s, favorite Connections memories.

“A big group of women from the forum was given a tour of the house, followed by a tour of the Boston Underground Railroad,” recalls Fernandez, incoming vice president. “I remember feeling in awe of all the history the neighborhood has to offer; and to be able to experience that with all these women – some of whom have become really good friends of mine – left a mark.”

Book Group meets at the Liberty Hotel on the third Tuesday of each month, at 7pm, on one of the catwalks above the lobby to discuss readings (or the corresponding movies).

Feast with Friends is a monthly dinner on the last Thursday of each month from 6:30-8:30pm.

Laughs and Libations are occasional, reserved, intimate gatherings over drinks, 7-9pm, from September through April.

Sunday Fundays are monthly brunches held on Sundays at the beginning or middle of each month from 11:30am-1:30pm.

Sunday at the Sevens is a casual chance to drop by the pub starting at 1pm to watch sports with friends every Sunday from September 22-Thanksgiving.

“I joined the BHWF for the community,” notes Fernandez, who joined the forum with the hope of building lasting relationships. “I have a couple of close friends that I have collected through life; but moving to Boston from a different country, with different social cultures, I didn’t know what to expect. Women social groups in Boston helped me create a network of women friends with whom I get to share and create meaningful experiences. The BHWF specifically helped me connect with women in close proximity to me, which makes it easier to stay in touch and connect frequently.”

A bring-your-own picnic will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 6-8pm in the Boston Public Garden, across from the Hampshire House, for current and prospective members. Registration is open on the BHWF website under the “calendar” dropdown menu. Another festivity to meet BHWF members and learn about the organization is at the HillFest beer garden, on Mount Vernon Street, between River and Brimmer Streets, from 12-4pm, on Sunday, September 15.

Ladies are encouraged to join the BHWF to connect with neighbors and explore local restaurants and opportunities. Visit www.BeaconHillWomensForum.org to register for an annual membership (valid September 2024-June 2025), which provides access to all forums at the Hampshire House, social hours, and monthly activities. Seasonal passes cost $150 for individuals under 35-years-old, $250 for those 35 and older, and $500 to become a Friend of Beacon Hill Women’s Forum. In addition to regular membership benefits, Friends of BHWF are invited to a special appreciation cocktail event. “I joined the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum to forge lasting friendships with those in the community,” shares Gewertz. “But I have truly been inspired by the leadership I am honored to witness at our board meetings.”