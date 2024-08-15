Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings & Events:

Events Committee – Tuesday, August 20th, 6pm at 74 Joy Street

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, September 6th, 8:30-9:30am, 74 Joy Street

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 14th, 6-9pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.

Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 15th, 12-4pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.

Halloween on the Hill – Thursday, October 31st

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 13th, Hampshire House

Holiday Decorating – Wednesday, December 4th (Charles Street only) and Saturday – Sunday, December 7th & 8th

First Friday Coffee Hour

Our coffee hours resume next month. On September 6th, we will welcome Jeremiah Waite from the Boston Water & Sewer Commission, and Peter Nagle from National Grid. Join us for a discussion about updating infrastructure in our historic neighborhood.

Dinner Under the Stars!

Come celebrate with friends and neighbors at this one-of-a-kind event on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street on September 14th. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours today at bhcivic.org! Please note that tickets are non-refundable. In the case of rain, each ticket holder can pick up their dinners and wine at Hill House at 127 Mt. Vernon Street. Must be 21 to attend/pick up.

BHCA Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your donations to the Annual Appeal allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood. The Annual Appeal provides vital funding for our ongoing operations, supports our office staff and facilities, and enables our advocacy work on behalf of the community.

Please support the work we do by donating to our 2024 Annual Appeal today at bhcivic.org.