Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings:

Events Committee – Tuesday, August 20th, 6pm at 74 Joy Street

Streets & Sidewalks Committee – Tuesday, September 3rd, 5:30pm via Zoom

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, September 4th, 6pm via Zoom

Board of Directors – Monday, September 9th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street

Architecture Committee – Monday, September 16th, 5:30pom via Zoom

Traffic & Parking Committee – September date TBD

Upcoming Events:

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 14th, 6-9pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.

Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 15th, 12-4pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.

Halloween on the Hill – Thursday, October 31st

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 13th, Hampshire House

Holiday Decorating – Wednesday, December 4th (Charles Street only) and Saturday – Sunday, December 7th & 8th

Holiday Concert – Wednesday, December 11th, Harvard Musical Association

First Friday Coffee Hour

Our coffee hours resume next month. On September 6th, we will welcome Jeremiah Waite from the Boston Water & Sewer Commission, and Peter Nagle from National Grid. Join us for a discussion about updating infrastructure in our historic neighborhood.

Dinner Under the Stars!

Come celebrate with friends and neighbors at this one-of-a-kind event on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street on September 14th. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours today at bhcivic.org! Please note that tickets are non-refundable. In the case of rain, each ticket holder can pick up their dinners and wine at Hill House at 127 Mt. Vernon Street. Must be 21 to attend/pick up.