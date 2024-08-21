Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings:
Events Committee – Tuesday, August 20th, 6pm at 74 Joy Street
Streets & Sidewalks Committee – Tuesday, September 3rd, 5:30pm via Zoom
Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, September 4th, 6pm via Zoom
Board of Directors – Monday, September 9th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street
Architecture Committee – Monday, September 16th, 5:30pom via Zoom
Traffic & Parking Committee – September date TBD
Upcoming Events:
Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 14th, 6-9pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.
Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 15th, 12-4pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.
Halloween on the Hill – Thursday, October 31st
Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 13th, Hampshire House
Holiday Decorating – Wednesday, December 4th (Charles Street only) and Saturday – Sunday, December 7th & 8th
Holiday Concert – Wednesday, December 11th, Harvard Musical Association
First Friday Coffee Hour
Our coffee hours resume next month. On September 6th, we will welcome Jeremiah Waite from the Boston Water & Sewer Commission, and Peter Nagle from National Grid. Join us for a discussion about updating infrastructure in our historic neighborhood.
Dinner Under the Stars!
Come celebrate with friends and neighbors at this one-of-a-kind event on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street on September 14th. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours today at bhcivic.org! Please note that tickets are non-refundable. In the case of rain, each ticket holder can pick up their dinners and wine at Hill House at 127 Mt. Vernon Street. Must be 21 to attend/pick up.