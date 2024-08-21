Beacon Hill Civic Association to Host Another Elegant ‘Dinner Under the Stars’

Special to Times

Many neighbors will remember a night in September of 2022 when the flat of Mt. Vernon Street was closed, and tables were set up end to end with white tablecloths, flowers, and sparkling lights. That night was an unforgettable celebration of the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s centennial, and it was a sold-out event.

Marianne Salza Photo

Beacon Hill neighbors attending the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s Centennial Dinner in 2022.

This Sept. 14, back by popular demand, the flat of Mt. Vernon Street will once again be lined with these beautiful tables – spanning the street from River to Brimmer – and the smiling faces of the special people in this historic neighborhood.

Events such as the dinner enhance the lives of those residing in Beacon Hill, so hosting this event furthers the mission of the BHCA. Leading the planning of this beautiful evening are co-hosts James Houghton and Gordon Burnes who also co-hosted in 2022 and were thrilled that this event was being brought back a second time.

Recalling the evening in 2022, Gordon stated, “Having dinner with neighbors and friends outside at one long table in the middle of the street is something you will never forget. It is truly a wonderful evening”.

James said, “This is turning into such a great tradition for the neighborhood, and it keeps growing! From our first dinner in 2012, to the Centennial dinner in 2022 and now to this year’s event – it has been gratifying to see how much the community has responded. It really says something about the neighborhood and all the connections we share.”

Two hundred and seventy-five guests are expected to attend this elegant evening under the stars with a three-course boxed dinner with wine, and classical music quartet accompaniment from Beacon Hill resident Stephanie Oestreich.

The evening will begin on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., with a cocktail-style reception catered by East Meets West followed by dinner from 7-9 p.m. Guests can choose one of three gourmet dinner boxes containing pan-seared Faroe Island salmon, organic grilled chicken or black quinoa tabouleh – all served with charred heirloom tomato compote, delicious sides and dessert. Wine will be served at the reception and dinner. Guests are invited to dress in festive attire for this fine dinner out.

In the event of inclement weather, guests may pick up their boxed dinners and a bottle of wine at the Hill House, 127 Mt. Vernon St., to enjoy with friends and family members at home.

This is a 21+ event. Non-refundable tickets are $175 per person and a limited number of tickets are still available on a first come/first serve basis. Be sure to get your tickets bhcivic.org today – as this special event is expected to sell out!