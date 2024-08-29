Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings:

Streets & Sidewalks Committee – Tuesday, September 3rd, 5:30pm via Zoom

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, September 4th, 6pm via Zoom

Board of Directors – Monday, September 9th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street

Architecture Committee – Monday, September 16th, 5:30pom via Zoom

Traffic & Parking Committee – September date TBD

Upcoming Events:

Meet & Greet – Tuesday, September 3rd, 75 Chestnut, 6pm

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 14th, 6-9pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.

Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 15th, 12-4pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.

Halloween on the Hill – Thursday, October 31st

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 13th, Hampshire House

Holiday Decorating – Wednesday, December 4th (Charles Street only) and Saturday – Sunday, December 7th & 8th

Holiday Concert – Wednesday, December 11th, Harvard Musical Association

Move-in Weekend – 311

The city has let us know that with the incoming season of larger trash volumes and wrong day put outs, they have opened up the “Student Move In” feature on the 311 mobile app. While the case types that are offered inside the app exist already, they are now grouped together under this header for the next few weeks. The Parks Dept will also be attentive to illegal dumping in their parcels this season. Staffing is being increased and different shifts will be ramped up as well to ensure quick response to material placed out in violation. Please use the 311 app over the coming weeks to report trash and mattress violations connected to student move-ins and move-outs.

First Friday Coffee Hour next Friday!

Our coffee hours resume next week. On September 6th, we will welcome Jeremiah Waite from the Boston Water & Sewer Commission, and Peter Nagle from National Grid. Join us for a discussion about updating infrastructure in our historic neighborhood.

Dinner Under the Stars!

Come celebrate with friends and neighbors at this one-of-a-kind event on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street on September 14th. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours today at bhcivic.org! Please note that tickets are non-refundable. In the case of rain, each ticket holder can pick up their dinners and wine at Hill House at 127 Mt. Vernon Street. Must be 21 to attend/pick up.

BHCA 2024 Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your donations to the Annual Appeal allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood. The Annual Appeal provides vital funding for our ongoing operations, supports our office staff and facilities, and enables our advocacy work on behalf of the community. Please support the work we do by donating to our 2024 Annual Appeal today at bhcivic.org.