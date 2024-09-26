Miguel Rosales takes Home Four Top Prizes in New England Fall Flower Show

As a representative of the Beacon Hill Garden Club, Miguel Rosales won four first-place Blue Ribbons in the Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s 138th New England Fall Flower Show, which was held on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22, at the Garden at Elm Bank in Wellesley.

Rosales took home four top prizes in the Amateur Horticulture Competition, including Foliage Containers – Class 32 – Fern with a Kangaroo Foot Fern; Foliage Containers – Class 33 – Variegated with a Ficus Benjamina; Upcycle Class 49, with a variety of plants displayed in antique shoe shinning box; and Par – Class 51 with a Ficus Altissima Yellow Gem, respectively.

“It was rewarding to enter the MHS 138th Flower Show and be part of a group of amateur gardeners that care about horticulture, gardening and learning about new plants and ways of propagating them,” said Rosales.

Besides Rosales, Sandra Gilpatrick, the current president of the Beacon Hill Garden Club, also participated in the show’s Floral Design Competition.

The theme of this year’s flower show was ‘Heritage and Hope,’ which, according to MHS, “signifies how the show draws inspiration simultaneously from the nearly 200-year-old history of [the organization] and the legacy of the Flower Show as well as the limitless possibilities of the future.” Karen Daubmann, flower show director and MHS director of garden and programs, said in a press release: “It is an honor to be a part of revitalizing the Flower Show for New Englanders. I grew up on MHS flower shows – the feeling of being exposed to new plants, learning how to grow, and imbibing the sights and sounds while listening to demos of renowned horticulturists has made an indelible impact on my life. I’m excited to bring the Flower Show to new generations of gardeners.”