Neighborhood Roundup

City to sponsor outreach event for those impacted by expansion of Beacon Hill Historic District

The city’s Office of Historic Preservation is sponsoring a public outreach event to help inform those impacted by the recent expansion of the Beacon Hill Historic District on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, Room 801, which will take place both in-person, as well as virtually.

Attend the Sept. 26 meeting in-person at City Hall, or virtually by visiting https://zoom.us/j/99264943408 ( Meeting ID: 992 6494 3408).

West End Museum to celebrate The Beatles on Sept. 29

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7, will hold ‘The Beatles in Boston: A 60th Anniversary Tribute Concert’ on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 to7 p.m.

Step back in time to relive a magical moment in music history as the museum celebrates The Beatles’ legendary performance at Boston Garden 60 years ago.

Experience the excitement of The Beatles’ original set as Studio Two, one of the most revered Beatles tribute bands, takes the stage. After the concert, get a taste of what it was like to be in the midst of Beatlemania as Studio Two brings a unique twist to the evening by recreating a 1964 Beatles press conference. This interactive segment will allow the audience to engage directly with the band members, who will field questions in character as the Fab Four.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-beatles-in-boston-a-60th-anniversary-tribute-concert-tickets to purchase tickets or for more information.

Rep. Livingstone to hold Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold his Beacon Hill Office Hours on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Cobblestones at 30 Charles St., and his West End office hours on Thursday, Oct. 3, Flour Café at 209 Cambridge St., as well as his virtual Office Hours via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m., and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

Upstairs Downstairs annual Artist Event returns Oct. 3

Upstairs Downstairs Home will hold its annual Artist Event on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at 69 Charles St.

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 18 to the Fairmont Copley Plaza

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual fall gala, its Spaghetti Dinner, will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.

WLP will celebrate its donors and partners who have invested in building a healthy community for women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty.

This year’s event will include a dynamic musical performance by local artist Miranda Rae, as well as speeches from Kate Walsh, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Chef/Owner Douglass Williams of MIDA Restaurants, and the Honorable Linda Dorcena-Forry, former State Senator.

To reserve a seat, sponsor the event, or learn more, visit womenslunchplace.org/sd.

Memorial service for Henry Lee set for Nov. 1 at King’s Chapel

A memorial service for Henry Lee has been set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St. Lee, who helped establish the Friends of the Public Garden, died on Aug. 12 at age 99.

Line Dance Classes at the West End Branch Library

The City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission has once again partnered with Boston Rhythm Riders to bring line dance classes to the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library on Cambridge Street. Classes for adults 60 and over will be held every Saturday from Sept. 21 to Nov. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] to register, or call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).