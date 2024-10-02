Neighborhood Roundup

Upstairs Downstairs Home’s annual Artist Event returns Oct. 3

Upstairs Downstairs Home will hold its annual Artist Event on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at 69 Charles St.

Rep. Livingstone to hold Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold his West End office hours on Thursday, Oct. 3, Flour Café at 209 Cambridge St., as well as his virtual Office Hours via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m., and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

Upcoming events at West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St. Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), presents ‘Faces & Places: LGBTQ+ History in Boston’s West End’ on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 7 to 8 p.m.

This virtual “walking” tour will take visitors through the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the West End, primarily around the North Slope neighborhood. From the late 19th century onward, this neighborhood was a hub for LGBTQ+ people in Boston, even when much of their history and activities flew under the radar. This area featured speakeasies, raids, Boston marriages, early publication of queer literature, famous gay bars, and AIDS epidemic protests. This tour will focus on the faces and places of the queer community in the West End and how they shifted over time.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faces-places-lgbtq-history-in-bostons-west-end-with-wem-tickets for tickets or more information.

Next up: the museum will offer ‘Ghosts in the Museum & Pumpkin Paint and Sip’ on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Come to WEM’s Halloween paint and sip program! First, learn about the Museum’s haunted history as the approximate site of the nineteenth-century Leverett Street Jail. After this, guests will be provided with a pumpkin and art supplies and may purchase a drink. Spooky West End images will be projected throughout the Museum space, and guests are encouraged to draw inspiration from WEM’s ghostly history. This event is open to ages 21+ only.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghosts-in-the-museum-pumpkin-paint-and-sip-tickets for more information and tickets.

The museum will then hold ‘Murders & Mysteries: The West End’s Haunted History’ on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

A Halloween walking tour of the West End neighborhood begins at The West End Museum, located approximately where the infamous Leverett Street Jail once stood. The jail held public hangings, visible from the street and surrounding apartments, and housed many notorious inmates, including John Webster (convicted and hanged for the 1849 murder of George Parkman) and Don Pedro Gilbert (the last pirate executed in Boston). From here, we will wind through the neighborhood and its many eerie tales, from morgues and murders, to gravediggers and ghosts.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murders-mysteries-the-west-ends-haunted-history-tickets for tickets and more information.

The museum will also offer a screening of ‘Godzilla, King of the Monsters!’ (1956) on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program will begin with a short talk on Executive Producer Joseph E. Levine’s connection to the West End neighborhood.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/godzilla-film-screening-tickets-1028361666427 for tickets and more information.

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 18 to the Fairmont Copley Plaza

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual fall gala, its Spaghetti Dinner, will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.

WLP will celebrate its donors and partners who have invested in building a healthy community for women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty.

This year’s event will include a dynamic musical performance by local artist Miranda Rae, as well as speeches from Kate Walsh, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Chef/Owner Douglass Williams of MIDA Restaurants, and the Honorable Linda Dorcena-Forry, former State Senator.

To reserve a seat, sponsor the event, or learn more, visit womenslunchplace.org/sd.

Memorial service for Henry Lee set for Nov. 1 at King’s Chapel

A memorial service for Henry Lee has been set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St. Lee, who helped establish the Friends of the Public Garden, died on Aug. 12 at age 99.

Line Dance Classes at the West End Branch Library

The City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission has once again partnered with Boston Rhythm Riders to bring line dance classes to the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library on Cambridge Street. Classes for adults 60 and over will be held every Saturday from Sept. 21 to Nov. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] to register, or call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).