Mayor Wu announces Open Newbury: Holiday Stroll

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced that Open Newbury: Holiday Stroll will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 8, to celebrate the holidays and promote the winter shopping season in the Back Bay.

The expansion of Open Newbury, a pedestrian-only event typically held in summer and early fall, into the holiday season was announced by Mayor Wu earlier this year. Since the start of Open Newbury in 2016, thousands have enjoyed food, shopping, and dining along the mile-long, eight-block stretch from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue.

“I am thrilled to present the holiday edition of Open Newbury to Back Bay this winter for all of our residents to enjoy,” said Mayor Wu in a press release. “The tradition of Open Newbury that we enjoy during the summer brings so much opportunity for community gathering and economic growth for our small businesses. I am looking forward to seeing the city gather together again for Open Newbury this holiday season.”

Newbury Street will be car-free from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 8. The route will be the same as the summer Open Newbury series, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. The City encourages Newbury Street businesses to activate their outdoor spaces with programming with family-friendly activities, pop-up parklets, brand activations, and much more. In case of inclement weather, a makeup date will be held on Dec. 15.

“Introducing Open Newbury to the winter season brings together two traditions: the excitement of holiday markets and the experience of exploring one of Boston’s most vibrant streets from a fresh perspective, free from cars,” Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the city’s chief of streets, said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the local business community, who have made Newbury Street such an iconic part of Boston.”

City Councilor Sharon Durkan added: “We know that our local businesses thrive when residents do their holiday shopping in person! With the trees sparkling with holiday lights and the excitement around a holiday stroll, these two dates will be an exciting chance to support our local businesses and build community. I cannot wait.

Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and certain cross streets, with enforcement beginning at 6 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change. The intersections of Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be car-free. The remaining intersections will be open to vehicular traffic for public safety access and general vehicular traffic flow.

“The Back Bay Association is looking forward to seeing how the Open Streets Holiday Stroll benefits the Newbury Street businesses and brings value to the retail corridor at such an essential time of year,” Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president of the Back Bay Association, said in a press release. “We are proud to have secured funding to provide holiday lighting which will coincide with this event, enhancing the atmosphere for shoppers and tourists, alike, and benefitting our business community.”