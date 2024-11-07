Neighborhood Roundup

Falls Risk and How to Lower it with Steven D. Rauch, MD

Falls and their related injuries are a leading cause of mortality after age 65. As we age our risk of falling increases. When older adults fall, they tend to get injured and rapidly lose muscle mass and mobility. All too often, they do not recover. Join Dr. Steven D. Rauch – clinician, educator and author – for a potentially lifesaving discussion of how we balance, why we fall and concrete measures that each of us can take to reduce our falls risk.

Steven D. Rauch is Professor Emeritus of Otolaryngology at Harvard Medical School and the former Chief of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Vestibular Division and Director of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Balance and Vestibular Center.

This Tuesday, November 12, at 2p.m. Zoom webinar is presented as part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series in partnership with the Boston Public Library. Registration is required online or by calling 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a link the day before the event.

WEM schedules events for November and December

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), presents its West End Social & Jimbo Reception on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.

At this time, the museum will be opening its doors to West End residents, past and present, to enjoy an afternoon of community and connection. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet your neighbors, explore the museum, and share in the vibrant spirit of our local community. The special exhibit, ‘Jim “Jimbo” Campano: Hero of the West End’ will be on display, and staff will be on hand to answer questions about it.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-social-jimbo-reception-tickets-1037061507887 for tickets and more information.

The museum will offer a screening of ‘For the Love of Spock (2016)’ – a documentary on the enduring appeal of West-End-born Leonard Nimoy and his portrayal of Spock in Star Trek – on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m.

The screening will be prefaced with a short talk on the actor’s connection to the West End neighborhood, as well as a few (virtual) words from Adam Nimoy, Leonard’s son.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/for-the-love-of-spock-film-screening-tickets-1063838081339 for tickets and more information.

The museum will also offer ‘Postcard Paint & Sip’ on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

Kick off the evening with a short lecture on museum’s historic postcard collection, filled with snapshots of Boston’s past. Afterward, let your creativity flow as you’re given blank postcards and painting supplies to create your own. Throughout the night, images of the museum’s postcards will be projected to inspire your work. Whether you’re crafting a card to send to friends and family or simply making a memento for yourself, this event offers the perfect mix of art, history, and fun. Drinks will be available for purchase; this event is for ages 21+ only.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/postcard-paint-sip-tickets-1063891420879 for tickets and more information.

Moreover, the museum will bring its Boston Trivia Night to Causeway Boston, 65 Causeway St., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Put your Boston history knowledge to the test at the museum’s next trivia night. Sign up with your friends and form a team or join one on the spot. Whether you’re a history enthusiast or just looking for a fun night with friends, this event is for everyone. And the winning team will win a prize from the museum.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-1037154114877 for tickets and more information.

WECA meeting set for Nov. 14 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will meet on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Guests for the meeting will be City Council President and Councilor-at-Large Ruthzee Louijeune and Councilor-at-Large Julia Mejia

All West End residents are welcome. Masks are encouraged.

Briana Cash in concert on Nov. 21 at West End Branch Library

Singer/songwriter Briana Cash perform her original songs and tell the stories behind them on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 and 7 p.m. at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library at 151 Cambridge St.

Cash’s eclectic style covers jazz, pop/adult contemporary and americana, and more, and her music has been licensed for TV and film. She has also been considered in eight Grammy Award categories.

For more information: email Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or call 617-523-3957.

Line Dance Classes at the West End Branch Library

The City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission has once again partnered with Boston Rhythm Riders to bring line dance classes to the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library on Cambridge Street. Classes for adults 60 and over will be held every Saturday until Nov. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] to register, or call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).