Neighborhood Roundup

WECA meeting set for Nov. 14 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will meet on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Guests for the meeting will be City Council President and Councilor-at-Large Ruthzee Louijeune and Councilor-at-Large Julia Mejia

All West End residents are welcome. Masks are encouraged.

Nichols House Museum to offer holiday events

The Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mount Vernon St., ushers in the holidays with Ring in the Season on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Griff Gall and members of the Back Bay Ringers to experience the magic of handbell ringing at this free, family-friendly event.

The museum will also be featured on the Beacon Hill Holiday House Tour, which takes place on Dec. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are available now at nicholshousemuseum.org.

On Dec. 12 and 19 at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., the museum will offer Candlelight Tours, with each room bedecked with trimming inspired by Nichols family traditions and turn-of-the-20th-century styles. Seasonal stories and a few special items will be on display, including historic clothing from the collection of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

On Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m., the annual Louisburg Square Christmas Eve Bellringing event will begin with a procession from the museum as a nod to Margaret (Nichols) Shurcliff’s tradition of caroling throughout the Hill. All are welcome to gather at 55 Mt. Vernon at 7:30 p.m. to begin the procession to Louisburg Square, accompanied by the peeling of handbells, stopping to sing carols on the way. The bellringing program will then continue at 8 p.m. at 12 Louisburg Square.

Meanwhile, the museum will be decorated with seasonal trimmings from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. In December, tours are offered Thursday through Saturday, at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon, and on Sunday at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

Visit www.nicholshousemuseum.org for further information.

Briana Cash in concert on Nov. 21 at West End Branch Library

Singer/songwriter Briana Cash perform her original songs and tell the stories behind them on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 and 7 p.m. at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library at 151 Cambridge St.

Cash’s eclectic style covers jazz, pop/adult contemporary and americana, and more, and her music has been licensed for TV and film. She has also been considered in eight Grammy Award categories.

For more information: email Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or call 617-523-3957.

WEM to hold upcoming events

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), will offer a screening of ‘For the Love of Spock (2016)’ – a documentary on the enduring appeal of West-End-born Leonard Nimoy and his portrayal of Spock in Star Trek – on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m.

The screening will be prefaced with a short talk on the actor’s connection to the West End neighborhood, as well as a few (virtual) words from Adam Nimoy, Leonard’s son.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/for-the-love-of-spock-film-screening-tickets-1063838081339 for tickets and more information.

The museum will also offer ‘Postcard Paint & Sip’ on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

Kick off the evening with a short lecture on museum’s historic postcard collection, filled with snapshots of Boston’s past. Afterward, let your creativity flow as you’re given blank postcards and painting supplies to create your own. Throughout the night, images of the museum’s postcards will be projected to inspire your work. Whether you’re crafting a card to send to friends and family or simply making a memento for yourself, this event offers the perfect mix of art, history, and fun. Drinks will be available for purchase; this event is for ages 21+ only.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/postcard-paint-sip-tickets-1063891420879 for tickets and more information.

Moreover, the museum will bring its Boston Trivia Night to Causeway Boston, 65 Causeway St., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Put your Boston history knowledge to the test at the museum’s next trivia night. Sign up with your friends and form a team or join one on the spot. Whether you’re a history enthusiast or just looking for a fun night with friends, this event is for everyone. And the winning team will win a prize from the museum.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-1037154114877 for tickets and more information.

Line Dance Classes at the West End Branch Library

The City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission has once again partnered with Boston Rhythm Riders to bring line dance classes to the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library on Cambridge Street. Classes for adults 60 and over will be held every Saturday until Nov. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] to register, or call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Celebrate the holidays with Hidden Art Gallery

The Hidden Art Gallery at 25 Myrtle Street is celebrating with art throughout the holidays.

The gallery’s Ripple Effect Drawing ends soon. Sign up online for $55, and you’ll be automatically enrolled. Register to win one of three prizes:, including an oil painting, with a $800 value; a 60-minute massage ($195 value); and a framed print , with a $100 value.

Gallery hours are Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Visit www.thehiddenartgallery.com for details.