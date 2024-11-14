Zurito Restaurant Opens in Former Bin 26 Space on Charles Street

By Dan Murphy

A new chapter began last week for the former Bin 26 Enoteca space on Charles Street with the soft opening of the eagerly awaited new restaurant, Zurito.

Brian Samuels Photography

Pictured, left to right, are BCB3 founding partners Andy Cartin, Jamie

Bissonnette, and Babak Bina.

The new Basque-inspired restaurant at 26 Charles St. is the latest venture from BCB3 Hospitality – a team led by venerable restauranteur Babak Bina, together with Chef Jamie Bissonnette and Andrew Cartin – one of Bina’s enduring business partners.

“It’s the first truly Basque concept in Boston that shows our love of and pride in the Basque people,” Bina, who owned and operated Bin 26 with his sister, Azita Bina-Seibel for over 18 years, told this reporter. “Having been in Beacon Hill for over three decades and also having run other unique restaurants in the neighborhood. I couldn’t think of a better neighborhood for BCB3 to open our newest concept in.”

Cartin similarly said: “It seems full circle to have opened Bin 26 Enoteca in 2006 with Babak and Azita and now coming back with Babak and Jamie to open Zurito. {It’s] really surreal.”

Rooted in the Basque ethos of ‘eat a little—but often,’ Zurito offers a rotating menu of pintxos, imported jamón and quesos from Spain, along with seasonal larger-format dishes inspired by the team’s extensive travels to that region’s gastrotekas (neighborhood restaurants offering farm-to-table dishes).

Zurito’s extensive wine list includes more than 400 bottles and has been expertly curated by Wine Director Nader Asgari-Tari while Oscar Simoza, BCB3’s spirits director, has created a custom cocktail list focused on low-ABV (alcohol by volume) drinks inspired by Northern Spain.

The restaurant’s interior was designed by Bina in collaboration with the award-winning Boston firm, Bergmeyer,. It features exposed wooden beams, as well as custom stonework pattern painted by artist Mark Grundig, which reflects the imagery of the Basque region.

“We used a lot of mahogany and artwork that we purchased on our last trip to San Sebastian, along with a series of photographs that I personally took,” said Bina.

Zinc-clad pintxos counter allows for a casual dining while communal wooden tables, high-top seating, and ample bar space for standing evoke the communal spirit of Basque dining culture. Subtle touches of red and green tiles also pay homage to the colors of the Basque flag.

Meanwhile, Zurito opened last week with little fanfare and has no formal ribbon-cutting planned, but even with a lack of publicity, the restaurant was already booked through last weekend.

“The response has been incredible,” said Bina. “People have been amazed by the transformation of the old Bin 26 space. Beacon Hillers are also well traveled, and many have stated that they feel like they are in the Basque country.”

Likewise, Bissonnette of BCB3 added: “Beacon Hill has an old world charm. It’s awesome to be in a village within a big city. “

In addition to Zurito, BCB3 Hospitality owns and operates three other Downtown Crossing establishments – the Korean restaurant, Somaek; the neighboring Temple Records, a cocktail lounge inspired by Japan’s ‘listening bars’ of the 1950s; and Sushi @ Temple Records, its downstairs sushi bar.

Although Zurito’s sister establishments only opened in March of this year, they have already left an indelible mark on Boston’s dining scene.

Somaek was the only dining establishment in the city, as well as the state, named to the New York Times’ recently list of 50 restaurants recommended for 2024, published on Sept. 24. It also ranked #2 on Boston Magazine’s list of Top 50 Restaurants for 2024 in that publication’s November edition.

“We are doing these passion projects because the three of us enjoy working with each other and want to bring unique concepts to Boston, but it’s the icing on the cake when it’s well received by our patrons and the media,” said Bina, who besides the BCB3 ventures, also continues to operate three downtown restaurants: jm Curley and its steakhouse, Bogie’s Place, and The Wig Shop.

Zurito is open for dinner Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., and on Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m. Additional weekend service hours are forthcoming. Reservations are available via Resy. For more information, visit www.zuritoboston.com/ and @zuritoboston.

Materials from a BCB3 press release were used in the preparation of this story.

Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

clothing drive

We are once again organizing a clothing drive to benefit the Old West Church and the unsheltered people they serve (85% men and 15% women). With the weather turning cold, they are most in need of:

Men’s winter coats (parkas) – with hoods if possible.

Pants, all sizes. Belts.

Seasonally appropriate shoes.

They are also in constant need of emergency toiletries.

Please bring CLEAN items and new toiletries to the BHCA any weekday between 9am and 5pm. The clothing drive will run from November 8 through December 6.

Upcoming Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, November 18th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Upcoming Events

Holiday Decorating – December 4th (Charles Street) and December 7th & 8th (rest of the hill)

BHBA Holiday Stroll – Thursday, December 5th

Holiday Concert – Wednesday, December 11th, Harvard Musical Association

For further information on any of these meetings or events, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.