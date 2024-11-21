West End Museum to Sponsor Honoree Night and Silent Auction

Special to Times

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (along Lomasney Way), will sponsor its annual Honoree Night and Silent Auction on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This event offers a unique chance for West End residents and history enthusiasts alike to gather to enjoy an evening together, honor several members of the community who have made a significant impact this year, and contribute to preserving Boston’s rich history at WEM.

The program begins with the Silent Auction from 5 to 7 p.m. Get ready to bid on an exciting variety of auction items, generously donated by local businesses, artists, and supporters. From exclusive West End memorabilia to exciting experiences, there’s something for everyone! All proceeds directly support the museum’s mission to preserve the history, community, and culture of the West End neighborhood. Auction winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m.

The Honoree Celebration and Speeches begin at 6:30 p.m. Every year, the museum honors a few people who have made meaningful and lasting contributions to the neighborhood and the City of Boston. This year’s West End Honoree Night includes four individuals who have made a significant impact on the West End community: Duane Lucia, Louise Thomas, and Yenna Chan and Benjamin Ascher.

Guests can enjoy a selection of drinks and light refreshments generously donated by Cini’s Pizza as they mingle, explore the museum’s exhibits, and participate in the evening’s festivities.

This event is free and open to the public.