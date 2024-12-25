BHAC Allows Altered Sign for Charles Street Hotel

By Dan Murphy

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission voted unanimously to dismiss a violation issued to a small Charles Street hotel for the unapproved alteration of signage, as well as to ratify and approve the application for the finished work as submitted, during the commission’s monthly public hearing held virtually on Thursday, Dec. 19.

D. Murphy Photo

The modified blade sign for J. Miller Flats at 94 Charles St.

The blade sign for the erstwhile Charles Street Inn had been modified to reflect the new business, J. Miller Flats, a self-described ‘fully functional apartment-hotel’ now operating at 94 Charles St., via the attachment of painted metal inserts on both sides of the existing, old wood sign, according to the applicant.

The overall dimensions of the sign haven’t changed, the applicant added, while the old bracket and hardware have been reused.

BHAC Staff (Nicholas Armata) described the modified sign as a “nice, classical sign” but added that if the applicant had come to the commission ahead of time, the preference might’ve been for a wood sign with carved wood lettering instead.

Chair Mark Kiefer noted that the modified sign is consistent with the commission’s guidelines, while Commissioner Jackson described it as “one of the more elegant solutions” found on Charles Street.

In addition to Chair Kiefer, Vice Chair Arian Allen and Commissioners Maurice Finegold, Edward Fleck, Annette Given, Jackson, Alice Richmond, and Sandra Steele all voted unanimously to approve the motion for this application.

On another violation, the commission voted by a majority (with Commissioner Finegold, who said he was “conflicted,” abstaining) to deny without prejudice an application to ratify the unapproved removal and reconstruction of a walkway at 71 Mt. Vernon St.

The material of the walkway, which the applicant said previously comprised slate and concrete, was replaced with brick, although the applicant could provide no evidence of a brick walkway ever previously at that address.

Chair Kiefer noted that historical photos provided by Richelle Gerwitz of the Beacon Hill Civic Association demonstrated that the older material had been there for at least 100 years.

Per the motion to deny this work without prejudice, the applicant was also issued a remedial action order to restore the walkway to its original treatment within 90 days, with the supervision of staff.

The commission voted unanimously to dismiss a violation for unapproved window signage at Starbucks at 222 Cambridge St., and to issue the establishment a Certificate of Exemption for the signage.

Sean McGlone of Dudley-based Serrato Signs said an interior window sign designating the store as a ‘pickup-only’ location had been installed at that location as part of corporate rebranding.

The new signage adheres to a city code mandating that it cover no more than 30 percent of the window’s area, added McGlone.

Armata noted the difference between interior signage like this and window decals, which he said are “absolutely regulated” in the Historic District.

This address falls within an approximately 40-foot-wide swath running from Charles Circle to Bowdoin Street along Cambridge Street on the Beacon Hill side, which only became part of the Beacon Hill Historic District with the passage of a new law in July, as noted by several commissioners.

On an application for design review for 90 Chestnut St. – a 1926 townhouse which was once home to Henry Davis Sleeper, one of the nation’s first professional designers – proposed work included the expansion of an existing roof deck; the addition of a trellis; and the relocation of the HVAC equipment, as well as the removal of storm windows and replacement of potentially original windows on rear oriel visible from River Street.

The commission denied without prejudice the proposed work while asking the applicant to take leave and consult with staff on finding alternative solutions for both aspects of the project (i.e. altering the design of the expanded roofdeck to minimize its visibility, and exploring the feasibility of preserving the potentially original windows, respectively).

Meanwhile, an application slated for design review for 89 Revere St., with proposed work including the painting of new windows, was moved to administrative review.