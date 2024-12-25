2024 on the Hill in Review

By Times staff

2024 was memorable year on and around Beacon Hill for a variety of reasons.

Regarding preservation, it was a milestone year for the Beacon Hill Historic District. With the passage of a new law on July 3, the District was expanded to include the south side of Cambridge Street while the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission was also given the power to issue fines for violations of its regulations for the first time.

Courtesy of the Friends of the Public Garden

*On Jan. 11, the Friends of the Public

Garden joined representatives from the

Boston Parks Department for the lighting

of the Alexander Hamilton (seen

here) and Col. John Glover statues on

the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

*On Feb. 3, the Beacon Hill Civic

Association held its Beacon Hill Gala

2024 at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston.

Charles Street’s retail landscape remained strong, despite the loss of a couple of beloved, longstanding businesses.

Savenor’s Market closed in June after 22 years in the neighborhood, with officials pointing to a changing marketplace in the aftermath of the pandemic.

King & I, formerly at 145 Charles St., closed in August after more than 30 years, following the death of the patriarch of the Thai restaurant.

Mayor’s Office Photo By Jeremiah Robinson.

Mayor Michelle Wu joined residents and community leaders in the

West End on April 2 for a signing of a new ordinance creating a

City Planning Department.

Another longstanding Charles Street restaurant, Bin 26 Enoteca, closed on June in after nearly two decades in business, but the space was reborn as a Basque-inspired restaurant, Zurito, in November. Babak Bina, one of the co-owners of the erstwhile Bin 26, is among the ownership team behind the new establishment.

Bill Brett Photo

Tom Kershaw is seen on the steps of the Hampshire House

on Monday, June 10, 2024 – the 55th anniversary of him

taking ownership of the business. *On June 10, Tom Kershaw

marked 55 years of ownership of the Hampshire House with

an invitation-only luncheon that brought together familiar

faces from throughout his lengthy career.

A newcomer to the neighborhood, The Hummus Shop, which opened at 37a Charles St., on Oct. 12, has been an instant success, as well as the sole establishment on the Hill selected to receive funding via the last round of the city’s Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises (SPACE) grants.

Steps away from the Hill, The West End Museum reopened on Staniford Street in May, boasting a newly renovated and expanded space befitting of its extensive collection of archives from that neighborhood’s history. The Museum had fallen prey to a substantial flood in January of 2022, and their impressive, new home is a true testament to the organization and its resilience.

So as the curtain closes on ‘24, we invite readers to look back on another year in the neighborhood.