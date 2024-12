Upcoming Meetings

Board of Directors – Monday, January 13th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street

Architecture Committee – Monday, January 13th, 5:30pm via Zoom (TBC)

There will be no Coffee Hour in January.

Upcoming Events

Undecorating -Saturday and Sunday, January 25 & 26

For further information on these events and meetings, to volunteer, or to join a committee please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.