BHAC Processes 210 Design Review Applications in Historic District in ‘24

By Dan Murphy

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission processed 210 design review applications in the Beacon Hill Historic District in 2024, amounting to $226 million in investments in the community, according to Nicholas Armata, senior preservation planner for the Boston Landmarks Commission and BHAC staff.

Nearly 55 percent of this year’s applications were approved as submitted by the commission while 19 percent were approved with some provisos. Around more than 11 percent of applications were deemed exempt from design review, and 11 percent were pending a decision. Nearly 2 percent of applications were withdrawn by the applicants while only around 1 percent of applications were denied. Another 0.5 percent of applications were moved to administrative review.

Within this same timeframe, 12 new violations were issued and 14 violations ratified within the Historic District while 193 violations remain outstanding, added Armata.

On July 3 of this year, the Historic District was expanded via the passage of a new law to also include the south side of Cambridge Street.

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission has jurisdiction over all exterior architectural changes, along with street furniture, visible from a public street or park within the Beacon Hill Historic District.