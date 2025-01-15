Dr. Fernanda Sakamoto Guest Speaker at Beacon Hill Women’s Forum Meeting

Photos & Story by Marianne Salza

Physician-scientist and board- certified dermatologist, Dr. Fernanda Sakamoto, MD, PhD, is passionate about helping people. She strives to build patients’ confidence while improving and healing their skin. During Dr. Sakamoto’s January 14 presentation at the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) meeting at the Hampshire House, she described laser skincare treatments that reduce acne and scarring, and explained the scientific discoveries that she learned through extensive clinical studies.

“My end goal is to help patients,” said Dr. Sakamoto, Assistant Professor in Dermatology at the Harvard Medical School, Wellman Center for Photomedicine, and Massachusetts General Hospital. “I love meeting and helping people.”

Doctor Sakamoto believes in collaborating with intelligent individuals who she can exchange fresh ideas with and learn from. With the support of fellow dermatologists, engineers, and physicists, Dr. Sakamoto has developed high-end laser technology that uses near-infrared light and does not interact with melanin present in the skin.

“I believe in hard work. I’m super organized. I like to be practical,” asserted Dr. Sakamoto, smirking towards her dermatologist husband, Rox, who she noted is lacking in organizational skills.

In 2022, Dr. Sakamoto launched a science-based, cruelty-free cosmetic line, LightWater Skin. Although the company is no longer in business, she is considering restarting and rebranding it.

“The idea of LightWater was to create the cleanest skincare product,” explained Dr. Sakamoto. “Any skincare product will have some preservatives and shelf life. Once you open the jar, they start degrading. The idea was to make something in small, single packages with zero preservatives, and the right active ingredients to make something pure. We also wanted something that would not create reactions and was sustainable. Seventy-percent of the price of your skincare is the jar, not the product. That was upsetting to me.”

Doctor Sakamoto was raised in Brazil, where she maintains a cosmetic laser clinic, and is a founding member of the Dream Beam Foundation, which is presently creating a free clinic and training center in São Paulo.

She has contributed to over 30 scientific and clinical publications in peer-reviewed journals, as well as over a dozen chapters in dermatology textbooks.

Doctor Sakamoto is the recipient of the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery’s Best Overall Scientific Award, Best Clinical Science Award, Best Basic Science Award, the Horace Furimoto Award for Innovation, and the Ellet Drake Memorial Award for her innovative laser procedures.

“The most successful projects that we have worked on were based on simple ideas that nobody thought about before,” said Dr. Sakamoto. “I think the only way for us to succeed in life is to have a good village, and that includes our work colleagues, mentors, and collaborators.”

Although dedicated to her work, Dr. Sakamoto values spending quality time with loved ones. She stresses that having that foundation – as well as a canine companion, and regular exercise – will help one live a longer and more fruitful life.

“Having a healthy life should always be number one,” said Dr. Sakamoto, a mother to three sons: William, 9, Charles, 8, and Andrew, 3. “Life is juggling balls: work, family, health, friends, and spirit. I learned over and over that work always bounces back.”

Doctor Sakamoto’s Beacon Hill neighbors have contributed to her life, as well. During the holiday season, she attended a Christmas party every other day and was excited to meet people of all ages.

“I love people. Having adult friends is hard, but you have to be open to that,” said Dr. Sakamoto. “I think the beauty of humankind is finding something in common. I love that we can do that in Beacon Hill. It feels like a village.”