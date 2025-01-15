Old North Church & Historic Site presents ‘American Nations’ with award-winning journalist and historian Colin Woodard

Join New England-raised award-winning journalist and historian Colin Woodard for a special discussion of his book, American Nations: A History of the Eleven Rival Regional Cultures of North America, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. In American Nations, Woodard contends that North America is made up of eleven distinct nations, each with its own unique history and ideals. In this engaging book chat, he will explore how these regions, from the Deep South to Yankeedom, continue to shape America’s identity and political landscape today. Attendees are encouraged to read the book and share their own thoughts and experiences during this lively discussion. This virtual event is accessible with a donation of any amount to support Old North Illuminated, the nonprofit that stewards Old North Church. The 2024 Speaker Series is brought to you in part by HUB Town Tours. To register, please visit: https://www.oldnorth.com/events/.