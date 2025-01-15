Episcopal Peace Fellowship  to Host ‘Love Casts Out Fear: An Inauguration Eve Vigil’ Service

Special to the Times

The Episcopal Peace Fellowship (EPF) and the Diocese of Massachusetts invite all to attend a special service titled “Love Casts Out Fear: An Inauguration Eve Vigil” on the late afternoon of January 19. Held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston, this service is a sacred opportunity for reflection, prayer, and solidarity as the nation prepares for a presidential inauguration. The vigil will begin at 5:00 PM and will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

This ecumenical service will lean deeply into the Christian faith, affirming that love casts out fear (1 John 4:18) and calling participants to stand with marginalized communities. It will focus on themes of justice, peace, and the transformative power of love in action.

“We believe that love in practice looks like justice, reconciliation, and peace. This vigil will create space for the faithful to pray, lament, and commit to working for a world where these values prevail, said Martha Gardner, member of EPF’s National Executive Council.

The vigil is being hosted by the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, an inclusive and historic space in the heart of Boston.”Our cathedral exists to serve as a house of prayer for all people, particularly in times of uncertainty and change,” said the Very Rev. Amy McCreath, Dean of the Cathedral. “In the 1910’s, Bishop William Lawrence chose St. Paul’s as the Cathedral for the Diocese because it faces the Massachusetts State House, and he saw as core to the church’s mission the work of praying for and speaking for those elected to public office. This mission is more important now than ever.”

The Rt. Rev. Julia E. Whitworth, Bishop of Massachusetts, emphasized the importance of standing in solidarity with those experiencing fear and marginalization. “As we face the unknown in the years ahead, our faith compels us to stand together with courage and compassion, especially for those most vulnerable to oppression. This vigil will provide a time of prayer and renewal, so we may be strengthened in our solidarity and our commitment to love and justice.”

The service will center a focus on peace and justice building, and the program will include reflections and prayers from a variety of faith leaders and a broad range of music. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in a time of personal reflection and communal commitment to justice and peace.

“In times of uncertainty and fear, it is essential to reaffirm the hope and strength we find in God’s love,” added the Rev. Kerith Harding, executive director of EPF. “We welcome all who wish to participate, whether in person or virtually, to join us in this holy and hope-filled gathering.”

Livestream: Join virtually through the Cathedral’s YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/@stpaulboston)