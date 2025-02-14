Children’s Winter Festival Returns to Boston Common

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department present the annual Children’s Winter Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground on Wednesday, February 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The free festival is open to all and offers music, dancing, giveaways, winter activities, treats, and crafts. Featured attractions include large inflatable installations such as the all-star challenge, fun house maze, and candy cane obstacle course. Children and their caregivers can also enjoy rides on the trackless train, the alpine slide, snow throw, and more.

“My family and I enjoyed visiting the annual Winter Festival last year, and I encourage Boston residents to take advantage of this fun way to keep kids engaged and connected with their peers over February school break,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to the Parks Department and our local business partners for keeping this beloved winter tradition on the Common going.”

LEGO® Discovery Center Boston will be in attendance with seasonal builds and activities with LEGO experts. Enjoy farm fresh milk from New England Dairy’s Mobile Dairy Bar. Try your musical skills at Boston Music Group’s instrument ‘petting zoo.’ Visit boston.gov/winterfest for more information about this family-friendly school vacation week event.

The event is hosted in partnership with title sponsor Highland Street Foundation and our contributing sponsors H.P. Hood LLC and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The Boston Globe is the media sponsor. Additional support is provided by LEGO® Discovery Center Boston, New England Dairy, Laboratories of Cognitive Neuroscience (LCN) at Boston Children’s Hospital, and UMass Boston Early Minds Lab.

The Boston Common Parade Ground is located at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets. Call (617) 635-4505 or email [email protected] for more information. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, Bluesky, and Instagram.