Critical and Significant Drought Conditions Declared in Several Regions

Following nearly six months of below-normal precipitation, Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper declared the Central and Northeast regions have been raised to a Level – 3 Critical Drought. The Southeast, Cape and Islands regions have been elevated to a Level – 2 Significant Drought. The Connecticut River Valley and Western regions still have their previous statuses: Level 2 – Significant and Level – 1 Mild Drought.

As outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, a Level 3 – Critical Drought, Level – 2 Significant Drought, and a Level – 1 Mild Drought require detailed monitoring of drought conditions. These levels also require ongoing coordination among state and federal agencies to implement water use restrictions. Additionally, engagement with municipalities, including local Boards of Health, is essential. This includes providing technical outreach and assistance to water suppliers and affected municipalities.

“Even with winter weather, several regions in our state are facing below-average precipitation,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “To avoid overtaxing our water systems, we must prioritize indoor water conservation. It’s essential that everyone follows state guidance and local water restrictions to ensure our drinking water stays available for everyone.”

Over the past month, most of the state received between 1-2.5 inches of rain and snow, which is 1-13 inches below normal. Overall, most of the state has been in an 8-13 inch deficit since August. The Cape and Islands region is experiencing a 3.8-6 inch deficit in precipitation. Despite the recent rain and snowfall, streamflow and groundwater have worsened in nearly all regions, and recharge that typically occurs at this time of the year to reservoirs and groundwater lagging. Residents can report dry environmental conditions they are experiencing and submit photos to support state drought monitoring efforts here.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) will continue to provide technical assistance to communities on managing their water systems, including assistance on the use of emergency connections and water supplies.

It is important to note that the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) water supply system is not experiencing drought conditions, as defined within its individual plan. However, private well users and other sources of water within the same river basins are impacted by drought conditions. All sources of water, regardless of their location or type of withdrawal, ultimately draw from the same river basin. It is important for all users to do their part to conserve water.

Below are recommendations for communities and individuals living and working within a Level 3 – Critical Drought, Level 2 – Significant Drought, and Level 1 – Mild Drought region, including those utilizing a private well. Residents and businesses are also asked to check with their local water system in case more stringent watering restrictions are in place.

For Regions in Level 3 – Critical Drought

Residents and Businesses:

• Minimize overall water use;

• Follow state water conservation actions and any local water use restrictions;

• Monitor total household water use shown on your water bill for sudden increases, which often indicate leaks. Use the MA Home Water Use Calculator tool to evaluate household water use;

• Fix any toilet or faucet leaks immediately. Check for leaks in homes and businesses regularly by:

Checking water meters for constant dial movement

Using dye tabs to check for toilet leaks

Conducting regular inspections of all pipes and fixtures, including those located in utility rooms, crawlspaces, and other hidden areas

• Use dishwashers rather than handwashing dishes. Run the dishwasher only on a full load;

• Aggressively reduce indoor water use by:

Reducing shower length and consider using a shower timer

Running washing machines only on a full load

Not letting water run while brushing and shaving

Replacing old fixtures and appliances with water-efficient ones. Make sure toilets, faucets, and showerheads are WaterSense labeled

• Stop all non-essential water use; and,

• Be extra cautious with outdoor fires, grills, and flammable materials.

Immediate Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

• Provide timely information on the drought and on water conservation tips to local residents and businesses taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials;

• Enforce water use restrictions with increasingly stringent penalties;

• Strongly discourage or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing; and,

• Establish or enhance water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use.

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

• Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials;

• Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates;

• Prepare to activate emergency inter-connections for water supply; and,

• Develop or refine your local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan.

For Regions in Level 2 –

Significant Drought

Residents and Businesses:

• Minimize overall water use and be particularly mindful of indoor water use;

• Follow local water use restrictions;

• Fix indoor leaks, such as from toilets, faucets, and showers, which result in more than 60 percent of indoor use;

• For larger buildings and businesses, conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities.

Immediate Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

• Limit or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing.

• Establish water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use.

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

• Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials;

• Provide timely information to local residents and businesses;

• Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates; and,

• Check emergency inter-connections for water supply; and,

• Develop or refine your local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan.

Below are recommendations for communities and individuals living and working within a Level 1 – Mild Drought region.

For Region in Level 1 –

Mild Drought

Residents and Businesses:

• Minimize overall water use;

• Fix indoor leaks, such as from toilets, faucets, and showers, which result in more than 60 percent of indoor use; and,

• For larger buildings and businesses, conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities.

Communities/Municipalities:

• Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials;

• Provide timely drought and water conservation information to local residents and businesses;

• Check emergency inter-connections for water supply; and,

• Develop a local drought management plan (learn more here).

State agencies will continue to closely monitor and assess conditions across the state, coordinate any needed dissemination of information

to the public, and help federal, state, and local agencies prepare additional responses that may be needed in the future. The Drought Management Task Force will meet again on Thursday, March 6, at 10:00AM. For further information on water conservation and what residents can do, visit the EEA’s drought and water conservation pages.