Zina Izejiobi Appointed to Junior Council of Kids’ News Magazine

By Times staff

An Advent School third grader from Beacon Hill was recently appointed to this year’s Junior Council of The Week Junior, an award-winning weekly news magazine for kids ages 8 to 14.

Zina Izejiobi, who was among 12 students selected from a nationwide search, and she and her fellow council members will learn fundamental journalism skills from the publication’s editors, mentors, and special guests over the next several months.

“At The Advent School, we believe that education is not just about academics, but about helping students understand who they are, what they believe in, and how they can contribute to the world around them,” Nicole DuFauchard, Advent’s Head of School, said in a press release. “Zina’s participation in The Week Junior council is a wonderful example of how kids can use their passion and their unique voice to change the world.”

Zina draws inspiration from “the perseverance Helen Keller showed during a time when there were not many resources for blind and deaf people,” according to the press release.

“It’s inspiring to see so many children who are engaged in current events and committed to spreading positivity and helping others. In a world where compassion is always needed, we’re honored to provide a platform where kids can use their voices to make a meaningful difference,” added Andrea Barbalich, Editorial Director of The Week Junior.