BHAC Approves Signage for Incoming Charles Street Lingerie Shop

By Dan Murphy

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission approved an application for signage and window decals for an incoming Charles Street lingerie shop at the commission’s monthly public hearing held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Forty Winks, which has operated in Cambridge’s Harvard Square since 2010, intends to open its second location in the retail space at 53 Charles St., said business co-owner Rachel Wentworth.

(According to Forty Winks’ website [shopfortywunks.com], the Charles Street location is set to open March 4.)

Items in the approved application include a 26 square-inch blade sign with a white background in a black frame; window decals; and the repainting of the business façade using the same color (black).

While the application had included plans for an exterior, hand-painted sign, which would outline the business’s all-inclusive values, Commission Chair Mark Kiefer suggested that the sign could instead be placed behind the storefront’s ample window space and therefore outside of the commission’s jurisdiction. Wentworth agreed to explore this proposed alternative.

The motion to approve the motion, which was made by Chair Kiefer, came with several provisos, including that the bracket for the sign be installed below the second-story sill, among other stipulations.

Besides Chair Kiefer himself, his motion was also unanimously approved by Vice Chair Arian Allen and Commissioners Ralph Jackson and Sandra Steele.

In another matter, the commission unanimously approved an application to install five security cameras at 74 Joy St. – a building owned by Hill House which is also home to the offices of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, as well as to Beacon Hill Nursery School.

In making his motion to approve this application, Chair Kiefer noted that given the activities taking place in the building, the need for additional security is clear. He also said that given their distance from a public way, the proposed cameras would likely have little more impact than the Ring video doorbell systems that the commission has approved throughout the Beacon Hill Historic District.

The motion to approve this application came with several provisos, including that the cameras be mounted without a visible surface conduit; and that any holes needed for installation be made in the mortar, rather than through the brick.

An application for 90 Chestnut St. – a 1926 townhouse which was once home to Henry Davis Sleeper, one of the nation’s first professional designers – was back before the commission.

The commission denied without prejudice the proponent’s earlier application at its month public hearing held virtually last Dec. 19.

This time, Guy Grassi, the project architect, presented plans for a reduced roofdeck, as well as to retore, rather than replace, some of the windows.

The commission unanimously a motion to approve as submitted the applicant’s revised application.

In another matter, an extensive application for 56 Beacon St., with Grassi again serving as the project architect, appeared before the commission. (Grassi noted that he has previously made alterations on the 1816 Federal-style townhouse in 1997.)

On this application, the commission voted unanimously to deny both a proposed front garden and a new elevator headhouse, while approving all other items in the application, including the introduction of two new window openings on the building’s rear (north) façade.

Regarding the introduction of the proposed new window openings, Chair Kiefer noted that they would be made in a secondary façade high up on the building, and that it “really doesn’t change the architectural vocabulary of the rear façade in a way that’s ahistorical,” among other mitigating factors.

The commission voted unanimously on an application to install a steel handrail at 70 Mt. Vernon St.

The Hill Condo Apartments Association intends to install a new handrail to match the existing handrail at the adjacent 72 Mt. Vernon St., another building within the association, said Shiela Burkus. She added that the new handrail at 70 Mt. Vernon St. was intended for the safety of elderly residents living in the building.

In accordance with provisos in the motion to approve this application, Burkus said the applicant would attempt to incorporate several suggestions made by Commissioner Jackson regarding accessibility into the final design for the railing. Shop drawings would then be submitted to staff (Nicholas Armata) for final approval.

(Commissioner Maurice Finegold, who was absent from the hearing, rendered the sketch for the railing presented by Burkus.)

In another matter, the commission voted unanimously on a motion to approve an application for a new door and door hardware for a garden-level unit at 11 Irving St., with a proviso that the applicant submit a paint chip to staff prior to repainting the door in kind.

Another design review application for 35 Beacon St. to install a new intercom system was removed by staff.

The commission reviewed no violations at the hearing.