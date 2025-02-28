Metal Meets Snow

Red Bull Heavy Metal nails Boston Debut

Special to the Journal

Boston witnessed an electrifying debut of Red Bull Heavy Metal, as the iconic street snowboarding competition took over City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall for the first time. The event crowned Benny Milam and Jess Perlmutter as overall champions for the man and woman categories respectively, each earning a coveted CNCPTS x Burton ‘Rabbit Hole’ Collection board as well as a cash prize.

Over 20,000 spectators, the largest snowboard crowd in Boston history, experienced firsthand the high-energy action of the fifth edition of Red Bull Heavy Metal, the first in the sports-obsessed city.

“This is crazy how many people showed up,” said Milam. “There is a parking lot out there full of people trying to get a view. This is maybe the most insane turnout of a street snowboarding event like ever. I think its time for round two next year.”

Snowboard icon, Zeb Powell secured first place in Zone 1, bringing a never-before felt energy to the iconic steps that lead to Congress Street.

“That was by far the biggest snowboard crowd I’ve ever seen at any event,” Powell said. “The vibes that Boston brought were insane. I honestly don’t have words. Simply the largest most electric crowd I’ve ever experienced.”

2025 Boston Winners

• Overall Winners: Benny Milam & Jess Perlmutter

• Zone 1 Winners: Zeb Powell & Jess Perlmutter

• Zone 2 Winners: Benny Milam & Jess Perlmutter

• Zone 3 Winners: Benny Milam & Jayva Jordan