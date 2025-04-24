Massport Announces New Hires for Climate and Resilience, and Strategic Planning Officers

Special to the Times

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is pleased to announce Jill Valdes Horwood as the Authority’s first Chief Climate and Resilience Officer, and Emir Skokic as Chief Planning Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jill Valdes Horwood and Emir Skokic to our leadership team at Massport,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “Jill brings a strong track record in climate policy and advocacy that will be critical as we continue our Net Zero initiatives and prepare for the long-term impacts of climate change. Emir’s strategic insight and broad experience across complex industries will strengthen our planning efforts and support key projects across aviation, maritime, and real estate. Their leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to position Massport for a more sustainable and resilient future.”

As Climate Chief, Horwood will focus on Massport’s various Net Zero initiatives as well as preparing for and successfully managing the impacts of climate change. Previously, Horwood served as the director of the Boston Waterfront Initiative at the Barr Foundation. Prior to joining Barr, Horwood served as Boston Harbor Now’s Director of Policy. In this capacity, she worked closely with City and State permitting agencies and waterfront stakeholders on all state, municipal and federal waterfront policy issues affecting Boston’s waterfront, harbor and islands, especially regarding waterfront development, public access, and climate preparedness. Before shifting her focus to Boston Harbor, she did legal work to support students with special education needs, victims of domestic violence, and underserved populations facing court-ordered mediation foreclosure proceedings.

Horwood holds a J.D. with a certificate in Public Interest Law from DePaul University College of Law and an LL.M. in Maritime Law from the University of Miami where she also received her undergraduate degree in Psychology. She also holds a Master of Science in Maritime Business Management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Horwood serves on the boards of the Disability Law Center and City Parks Alliance. Horwood was proud to serve as Conservation Commissioner for the City of Boston, appointed by Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

As Strategy Chief, Skokic will guide big-picture planning for transportation and environmental systems, leading key projects that support Massport’s main areas of business: aviation, maritime, and real estate. He has extensive experience in management consulting, primarily with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he has held roles ranging from Associate to Principal since 2012. ​His work spans large-scale transformations, growth strategy, cost optimization, and operational improvement across industries such as transportation, chemicals, food ingredients, and beverages. ​Notable achievements include leading cross-functional teams to develop strategic plans, conducting market and competitive diligence for acquisitions, and driving cost savings and operational efficiencies. Skokic earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, with concentrations in strategy and entrepreneurship. ​He also holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University, majoring in Government with a minor in Economics.

Massport’s sustainability initiatives build on a strong legacy of environmental leadership and green innovation. In her role as Climate Chief, Horwood will not be starting from scratch but will instead expand on the strong groundwork already laid. Massport has had a climate resiliency program in place for over a decade, and Boston Logan was among the first airports to adopt a resiliency plan, including operational guides and a Floodproofing Design Guide.

Climate Change

Climate change is causing significant impacts in New England, such as rising sea levels, extreme storm events, heavy precipitation, coastal flooding, and extreme heat. As a result, Massport protects critical infrastructure and surrounding communities to ensure it can maintain its role as an essential economic engine for the region, and protect the quality of life of our neighboring communities.

Net Zero

In 2022, Massport announced an ambitious goal of Net Zero by 2031, the Authority’s 75th anniversary. Since announcing a goal to achieve Net Zero, Massport has made significant progress, paving the way for continued advancements in sustainability. Massport joined the MIT-led Zero Impact Aviation Alliance to establish an SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) hub in the Northeast. Boston Logan has the highest percentage of passengers taking HOV/ transit modes of any major airport in the U.S. The airport has the most airside EV chargers of any major airport in the U.S. with 372, and our airline partners are responding by transitioning more of their airside equipment to electric. Logan Express (LEX) served a record number of passengers in 2024, with over 2.5 million passengers utilizing the five services.

Massport has committed over $500M in investments to Net Zero projects over the next five years, which will set the groundwork for future reductions. These investments allow the Authority to lay the groundwork for the “big ticket” items coming in the years ahead – by working to secure renewable energy sources, expand its capacity to support electric vehicle charging, and bring large scale infrastructure – like its Central Heating Plant – from plan to building. In November, the Authority announced an additional $60 million project in South Boston to bring shore power to two berths at Flynn Cruiseport Boston, which will make Boston the first port in New England to have it.