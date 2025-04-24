Neighborhood Roundup

Upcoming programming at the Athenaeum

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., will offer ‘Evolving the Art of Dwelling’ – an Author Talk with Hutker Architects – on Wednesday, April 30, at 6 p.m.

At this time, architects Mark Hutker , Jim Cappuccino, Thomas McNeill, and Ryan Alcaidinho of Hutker Architects will present lessons learned as they’ve navigated the challenges and rewards of creating design narratives and addressing client requirements—all while artistically bringing to life a home and sanctuary that their clients fall in love with. The panel discussion will pull examples from recent project that illustrate ‘the evolution of dwelling’ from Mark Hutker’s latest book New England Coastal: Homes That Tell a Story, including projects in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Cape Cod.

Tickets are free for members and their guests, and $20 each for visitors. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org to register for and for more information on this event.

The Athenaeum will offer ‘The Editor’ – an Author Talk with Sarak Franklin – on Monday, May 12, at 6 p.m.

At this time, best-selling writer Franklin will join Boston-based writer Jessica Carbone, for a discussion on Franklin’s newest biography, ‘The Editor,’ about legendary editor Judith Jones, the woman behind some of the most important authors of the 20th century—including Julia Child, Anne Frank, Edna Lewis, John Updike, and Sylvia Plath. The book outlines the decades of Judith Jones’ work, starting with her career-defining publishing of ‘Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl,’ through her role at the forefront of the cookbook revolution.

Tickets are free for members and their guests, and $20 each for visitors. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org to register for and for more information on this event.

The Athenaeum will offer ‘Pressing Matters: The Impact of Print Across the Atlantic,’ featuring UMass Boston students, on Wednesday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org to register for and for more information on this event.

The Athenaeum will also sponsor a music offering – ‘Redefining Home,’ with Rasa String Quartet and Brian Shankar Adler, on Thursday, May 15, at 7 p.m.

Spanning from evocative Indian ragas and mysterious Argentine tangos to spirited Celtic fiddle tunes, this concert will culminate in the world premiere of a new work for string quartet and percussion by Brian Shankar Adler, inspired by this unique collaboration.

Tickets for members and their guests are $20. Visitor tickets are $35 and include first-floor admission. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org to register for and for more information on this event.

Virtual public meeting to discuss two proposed office-to-residential conversions

The city’s Planning Department will sponsor a virtual public meeting to discuss two proposed projects that would both repurpose West End office space for residential purposes on Monday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Equity Residential, the developer for both proposed projects, intends to convert a property 20,060 square feet of office space at 1 and 10 Emerson Place into 33 residential apartment units, as well as to convert approximately 13,164 square feet of office space at 1 Longfellow Place into 24 residential apartment units.

Register for the virtual meeting in advance at https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/DtzvqA7FTOGb38HGB_tf4Q#/registration.

WECA set to meet May 8 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will meet on Thursday May 8, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Amy Lowell Apartments, 65 Martha Road.

All West End residents are welcome. Bring your voice to West End concerns. Masks are encouraged.

Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour set to return May 15

Mayor Michelle Wu will join the Office of Neighborhood Services and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the return of her annual Neighborhood Coffee Hours, including an event for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (near the Arlington Street entrance).

The Mayor Neighborhood Coffee Hours, presented in partnership with Dunkin’ and Star Market, offers Boston residents the opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Wu and staff from city departments about city services and resident concerns. Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will attend each Coffee Hour, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will deliver remarks focused on city improvements in each neighborhood.

In the event of rain, the Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities will take place on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. in the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 700 Boylston St.

Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information and a complete schedule of Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours.

Women’s Lunch Place to hold gala May 16 at Mandarin Oriental

Women Lunch Place’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, ‘eat LUNCH give,’ will take place on Friday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

This special luncheon will include a delicious meal, an exciting raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest leaders.

Visit womenslunchplace.org/elg to view tickets and sponsorship information.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).