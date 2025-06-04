Boston Police Make Arrests in Two Incidents Near MGH in Just Days

By Dan Murphy

Boston Police arrested a suspect in the connection with an alleged stabbing near Mass General Hospital on Thursday, May 29 – only two days after another suspect was arrested in the same area after snatching an officer’s gun and shooting himself in the foot during the ensuing struggle.

The stabbing suspect, later identified as 56-year-old John Huddleston of Boston, was arrested in the area of 90 Blossom St., after police responded to a call at around 8:30 a.m. on May 29 for a report of a stabbing at the hospital. Responding officers also located an adult victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Huddleston was taken into custody and set to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

In the earlier incident, a male suspect, identified as Elvis Haughton, 46, of Boston, who was reportedly having a mental health issue, allegedly attacked the officer, who was working a paid detail near 265 Cambridge St. shortly after 9 a.m. on May 27.

Haughton reportedly knocked the uniformed officer’s hat from his head during the altercation. Other officers and a passerby helped restrain the suspect until he could be arrested.

Haughton was then transported to an area hospital for observation, and the officer he allegedly attacked suffered no serious injuries.