Neighborhood Roundup

BHBA’s Sidewalk Sale returns June 7 and 8

The Beacon Hill Business Association invites all to its annual Summer Sidewalk Sale on Saturday and Sunday, June 7–8. Local shops will offer special deals and merchandise outdoors along the neighborhood’s streets. In case of rain, the event will be held Saturday and Sunday June 21–22. Come support small businesses and enjoy the summer spirit.

Athenaeum to offer ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ exhibit

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., will offer its newest exhibition, ‘Wild Flowers of New England,’ which features the photographic work of Massachusetts-based Edwin Hale Lincoln (1848–1938), highlighting his career dedicated to documenting and preserving New England’s wildflowers from June 10 through Sept. 5,

This exhibit presents, together for the first time in over a century, Lincoln’s botanical photographs, glass plate negatives, and his collected pressed specimens of flowers from his 1910-1914 self-published series of the same name. Through Lincoln’s preservationist lens, visitors will experience a meticulous photographic practice capturing botanical methodology, artistry, and the timeless allure and beauty of New England’s wildflowers.

During the run of this exhibit, the Athenaeum will host several events related to the exhibition, including a chamber series performance with the Boston Festival Orchestra on June 12; a hands-on workshop with Bob Sances creating wild flower specimen books on June 14; and lecture on biodiversity and conservation by Tim Johnson, CEO of Native Plant Trust, on June 17. More information on Athenaeum programs and events is available at: bostonathenaeum.org/events.

WECA to meet June 12 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will meet on Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Amy Lowell Apartments, 65 Martha Road.

Representatives from the Esplanade Association will present the Charlesbank Landing redevelopment.

All West End residents are welcome. Bring your voice to West End concerns. Masks are encouraged.

June 18 fundraiser at Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs to benefit Dana Farber

Mike Farina, manager of Beacom Hill Athletic Clubs, will be cycling 300 miles on June 21 as part of an extended Pan Mass Challenge, with the goal of raising $30,000 for Dana Farber’s Pediatric Cancer Center.

In anticipation of this, Farina will be holding a fundraising event on Wednesday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs, 3 Hanock Sy., with all proceeds benefitting Dana Farber. Drinks and appetizers will be provided.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).

Upcoming events at the Athenaeum

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., presents Resist, ‘Endure, Adapt: The Ethics and Practice of Plant Conservation’ on Tuesday, June 17, at 6 p.m.

You have probably heard that diversity is good for the environment, but have you ever wondered how exactly plant diversity benefits ecosystems and the life (including yours) that these ecosystems support? Join CEO of Native Plant Trust Tim Johnson for a wide ranging talk about the history of the conservation movement in the United States, the tools plant conservationists use to protect plants from extinction, and what plant ecology can teach us about how to resist, endure, and adapt when the things we hold dear come under attack.

Tickets are free for Athenaeum members and their guests, and $20 for visitors. More information and registration is available at: https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en/resist-endure-adapt-the-ethics-and-practice-of-plant-conservation-5a2KUm4yr3x/overview

The Athenaeum will offer an Author Talk with Robert W. Fieseler, author of ‘American Scare,’ on Monday, June 23, at 6 p.m.

In January 1959, Art Copleston was escorted out of his college accounting class by three police officers. In a motel room, blinds drawn, he sat in front of a state senator and the legal counsel for the Florida Legislative Investigation Committee, nicknamed the ‘Johns Committee.’ His crime? Being a suspected homosexual. And the government of Florida would use any tactic at their disposal—legal or not—to get Copleston to admit it.

Using a secret trove of primary source documents that have been decoded and de-censored for the first time in history, journalist Robert W. Fieseler unravels the mystery of what actually happened behind the closed doors of an inquisition that held ordinary citizens ransom to its extraordinary powers.

Tickets are free for Athenaeum members and their guests, and $20 for visitors. More information and registration is available at: https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en/robert-w-fieseler-american-scare-5a2KUm4yw3d/overview

The Athenaeum will offer an Author Talk with Nigel Hamilton, author of ‘Lincoln vs. Davis: The War of the Presidents,’ on Monday, June 30, at 6 p.m.

From New York Times bestselling presidential biographer Nigel Hamilton comes the greatest untold story of the Civil War: how two American presidents faced off as the fate of the nation hung in the balance—and how Abraham Lincoln came to embrace emancipation as the last, best chance to save the Union.

With a cast of unforgettable characters, from first ladies to fugitive coachmen to treasonous cabinet officials, Lincoln vs. Davis is a spellbinding dual biography from renowned presidential chronicler Nigel Hamilton: a saga that will surprise, touch, and enthrall.

Tickets are free for Athenaeum members and their guests, and $20 for visitors. More information and registration is available at: https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en/nigel-hamilton-lincoln-vs-davis-the-war-of-the-presidents-5a2KUm54Jvd/overview