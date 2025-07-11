Boston Public Market Competition Recognizes Local Minority- and Women-owned Businesses

Special to Times

The Boston Public Market recently announced the winners of their third annual Entrepreneurship Forum Incubator Competition, powered by Citizens.

Upon completing a six-seminar series and small business pitch contest, two local women- and minority-owned businesses were awarded the opportunity to join the Market rent-free, along with an honorable mention.

The Entrepreneurship Forum, launched in partnership with Citizens in 2022, is a two-part program aimed at increasing education, opportunity, and access to the downtown stage for women- and minority-owned small businesses. This year’s cohort included 24 small businesses—nearly 85 percent women-owned and over 61 percent minority-owned—who participated in a series of workshops focused on financial literacy, business development, and go-to-market strategies.

The Forum culminated in a pitch competition, where small business owners shared their products and business plan with a panel of judges, including Citizens business bankers.

Ninawa Zero Waste Clothes and Melt in Your Mouth, were recognized as this year’s winners, receiving up to a year of free rent to sell their products at the Boston Public Market.

Ninawa Zero Waste Clothes, owned by Aelen Unan, is a sustainable ‘upcycler’ business. Founded in 2019 while experiencing homelessness and living in a women’s shelter, Ninawa Zero Waste Clothes upcycles unwanted, trashed textiles such as curtains, sheets, tablecloths, and leftover fabric or clothes into ecofriendly tote bags, handmade aprons, artistic tea towels, napkins, unique table runners, and other sustainable kitchen accessories. Ninawa Zero Waste Clothes’ mission is to reduce the use of plastic bags by replacing them with ecofriendly upcycled tote bags and to reduce the waste of textiles material that is sent to landfill by giving it new life through the upcycling process. Ninawa Zero Waste Clothes was awarded one year of full-time, rent-free space within the Boston Public Market starting in early fall 2025.

Melt in Your Mouth, Melt in Your Mouth is a woman-owned, all-natural dessert business specializing in handcrafted, made-from-scratch treats using seasonal ingredients sourced from local businesses. Founded by Silpa Pande, whose search for wholesome desserts began when her infant was diagnosed as lactose-intolerant, the business grew into a bigger mission: creating desserts made with real, clean ingredients — free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and high-fructose corn syrup. From timeless classics like Vanilla to globally inspired flavors like Rose Cardamom, their desserts are crafted to bring people together through the simple joy of dessert. Melt in Your Mouth will pop up year-round every week at the Boston Public Market starting in fall 2025.

Wicked Bess shrubs, a minority-owned, premium vinegar-based drink mixer company owned by Will Caines, was also named honorable mention and will receive free pop-up opportunities in the Market.

“These visionary entrepreneurs are not only building innovative, value-driven businesses—they’re also creating community through creativity, sustainability, and incredible products,” Cheryl Cronin, CEO of Boston Public Market, said in a press release. “Each year, the Entrepreneurship Forum showcases the remarkable talent that exists right here in our neighborhoods. We’re proud to partner with Citizens to open doors and offer a platform where these businesses can grow, connect, and thrive.”

The Entrepreneurship Forum is a high-touch opportunity for local entrepreneurs to fine-tune their business models for a hyper-relevant market, with low overhead and ongoing support from the Boston Public Market Association team. The Forum is a core component of the Boston Public Market’s broader commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, as outlined in the 2024 Annual Report. The initiative reflects a shared belief that food and artisanal local businesses can be powerful engines of economic mobility, cultural celebration, and community connection.

The fourth annual Entrepreneurship Forum powered by Citizens will launch in fall of 2025. Applications are now open, 2025, with a submission deadline of Sep. 8. Those interested are encouraged to apply at bostonpublicmarket.org/entrepreneurship.