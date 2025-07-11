News in Brief

Board Games Club at the West End Library

Join us for our weekly Board Games Club.

Bring your friends and play your choice of classic games.

Our games include Chess, Clue, Scrabble, Monopoly, and more!

Board Games Club meets every Monday from 1:3 PM – 3:30 PM.

Contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] with any questions.

West End Museum offers events in July

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), will sponsor its Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 19, at 1 p.m.

Celebrate summer in the West End! Meet your friends and neighbors and enjoy ice cream, board games, and good conversation in and around the museum. This event is free for museum members and $7.18 for guests. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-west-end-museum-ice-cream-social-tickets.

The museum will offer a Charlesbank Walking Tour, featuring the work of Architect Guy Lowell, on Saturday, July 26, beginning at 11 a.m. at the museum.

In conjunction with the museum’s special exhibit, ‘Charlesbank,’ join former West End Museum curator Duane Lucia on a walking tour of the Charlesbank. Learn more about the work of architect Guy Lowell (1870-1927), his footprint in the development of the Charlesbank, which is still evident today.

For more information and tickets, which cost $12.51 each, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charlesbank-walking-tour-featuring-the-work-of-architect-guy-lowell-tickets.

The museum will offer its ‘Wild Women of Boston Author Talk,’ with Dina Vargo, on Tuesday, July 29, at 6 p.m.

Learn about the sisters of the Sons of Liberty and the lives of reformers, socialites, criminals, and madams who shaped the City of Boston. From the West End’s bicyclist pioneers to the activists who led a fashion boycott to civil rights heroines, author Dina Vargo explores the stories of the ‘Wild Women of the Hub.’

For more information and tickets, priced at $12.51 each, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-women-of-boston-author-talk-with-dina-vargo-tickets-1403834028369?aff=oddtdtcreator

This programming is being made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.