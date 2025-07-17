East Boston at Atlantic Works Gallery Hosts Community Day July 19

Atlantic Works Gallery invites families, art lovers, and local residents to Community Day—a free, family-friendly celebration of creativity and connection in the heart of East Boston. Join us on Saturday, July 19 from 2-6 p.m. for an afternoon packed with hands-on art, music, food, and community spirit.

As part of the gallery’s summer exhibition Everyone is Welcome Here, this outdoor/indoor event is designed to bring neighbors together through shared experiences and joyful expression. Whether you’re painting a mural, dancing to live music, or exploring local community tables, there’s something for everyone.

Event Highlights:

• Interactive Mural Painting – Join local artists in creating a collaborative community mural

• Face Painting – Fun for kids and the young at heart

• Live Music – Enjoy local talent and an uplifting atmosphere

• Free Food & Drinks – First-come, first-served while supplies last

• Outdoor Games – Lawn games for all ages

• Community Partner Tables – Learn more about the incredible organizations serving East Boston

• Raffle – Enter for your chance to win art-inspired prizes and local goodies!

Spanish interpreters will be on-site. The gallery is wheelchair accessible.

No RSVP required—just show up! Whether you’re new to the neighborhood or a longtime Eastie resident, Community Day is your chance to connect, create, and celebrate the inclusive spirit of Everyone is Welcome Here.

Atlantic Works Gallery is an artist-run space for art and ideas in East Boston. For over 20 years, the gallery has supported emerging and established artists, while hosting thought-provoking exhibitions and community events. Learn more at atlanticworks.org.