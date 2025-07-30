Mayor’s Cup Tennis Tournament Begins Aug. 11

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department are excited to announce the 2025 Mayor’s Cup Tennis Tournament will kick off on August 11.

Athletes ages 8 – 18 will have the opportunity to battle for “Boston’s Best” in singles and doubles tennis.

“We are excited to hold the Mayor’s Cup Tennis Tournament for another year to celebrate the talent and hard work of Boston’s young athletes,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This tournament serves as an opportunity to expand access to youth sports while supporting our local parks.”

The tournament will kick off on Monday, August 11 at 9:30 a.m. with the games concluding on Thursday, August 14. Matches will take place at Carter Playground Tennis Courts, 709 Columbus Ave. Divisions are as follows: 8U singles, 10U singles, 12U doubles and singles, 14U doubles and singles, 18U doubles and singles. Registration is now open on the Boston Park Sports and Activities page.

The Mayor’s Cup Tennis Tournament is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Sportsmen’s Tennis and Enrichment Center, Tenacity, and the United States Tennis Association (USTA). P&G Gillette is the sponsor of this year’s tournament.

“We’re excited to welcome young athletes from across Boston to Carter Playground for the 2025 Mayor’s Cup Tennis Tournament,” said Boston Parks and Recreation Director of the Capital Plan Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “Thank you to our partners at Sportsmen’s Tennis & Enrichment Center, Tenacity, and the USTA for helping us provide access to free, high-quality youth sports opportunities.”

Learn more and register for the 2025 Mayor's Cup Tennis Tournament.