Public gets a Look at Residential Project with Artist Spaces Proposed for Plympton Street in South End

By Dan Murphy

The public got a look at a proposed residential project, which intends to foster an on-site artists community, at 52 Plympton St. in the South End on Wednesday, July 23 during a virtual, city-sponsored public meeting.

​A development team led by Joshua Brandt, a principal and co-founder of the Boston-based development and architectural firm, Stack + Co., intends to replace a dilapidated three-story former warehouse and the adjacent garage with a 44,340 gross square-foot, 44-unit residential development, including eight live/work lofts for artists, along with a 1,434 gross square-foot gallery and workshop.

​The live-work lofts, all of which will be income-restricted, are described as 900-1,000 square-foot, one-bedroom, “double-height” duplex units located on the first two floors of the building, according to Brandt, while the ground-level gallery and workshop space will provide direct access to a rear courtyard.

A below-grade garage will offer parking for 19 vehicles and 44 bicycles, and nine curbside bike spaces will also be available for visitors.

Jonathan Alves, a 10-year South End resident, was among those to express strong support for the project.

“This is a very good project,” said Alves. “I’m really excited about it. We desperately need more housing… and it will bring more people to the area.”

The city’s public comment period for the project closed Monday, July 28.

For more information, visit the city Planning Department’s project page for 52 Plympton St. at: https://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/52-plympton-street?