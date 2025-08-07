Neighborhood Roundup

WECA won’t meet in August

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will not meet in August.

Join the group again at its next meeting on Thursday Sept. 11. Guests will be announced in a future edition of this publication.

Upstairs Downstairs to welcome Miguel Rosales on Thursday, Sept. 25

Upstairs Downstairs Home, located at 69 Charles St. will welcome venerable local bridge architect Miguel Rosales for the second installment of its Speaker Series on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Copies of Rosales’s newly published book, ‘Bridges as Structural Art,’ will also be available for purchase at this in-store event.

Nichols House Museum to offer Summer Evening Tour

The Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mount Vernon St., is offering a Summer Evening Museum Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m.

Visit the air-conditioned museum for a look back at life on Beacon Hill at the turn of the 20th century. Hear stories about the Nichols family’s varied careers, educations, and passions – and the art colony where they went to escape the city heat. Step out of time and see the house bathed in summer evening light.

For more information and to register for these programs, visit nicholshousemuseum.org.

Athenaeum offers ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ photo exhibit

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., is offering its ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ exhibit, which features the photographic work of Massachusetts-based Edwin Hale Lincoln (1848–1938), highlighting his career dedicated to documenting and preserving New England’s wildflowers through Sept. 5.

This exhibit presents, together for the first time in over a century, Lincoln’s botanical photographs, glass plate negatives, and his collected pressed specimens of flowers from his 1910-1914 self-published series of the same name. Through Lincoln’s preservationist lens, visitors will experience a meticulous photographic practice capturing botanical methodology, artistry, and the timeless allure and beauty of New England’s wildflowers.

More information on Athenaeum programs and events is available at: bostonathenaeum.org/events.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).

August events sponsored by West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 50 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), offers ‘Redcoats & Rebels: A Musical Duel Across the Atlantic’ on Sunday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m.

Listen to the soundtrack of the Revolutionary War with an evening where violins face off with fiddles in a thrilling soundscape of revolution and refinement.

Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/redcoats-rebels-a-musical-duel-across-the-atlantic-tickets-1439044293219?aff=Newspaper for tickets and more information.

The museum offers ‘Bridges as Structural Art in Boston’ on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m.

From the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge to the Russell Bridge, learn how the functional meets aesthetic form in bridge designer Miguel Rosales’s book, ‘Bridges as Structural Art.’

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridges-as-structural-art-in-boston-tickets for tickets and more information.

The museum also offers ‘Zakim and Russell Bridges Walking Tour’ on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.

In conjunction with the museum’s pop-up exhibit, join bridge architect Miguel Rosales as he takes you on a walking tour of two bridges designed by himself and his firm. Hear about the design and engineering behind the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge and the newly completed Bill Russell Bridge.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zakim-and-russell-bridges-walking-tour-tickets for tickets and more information.

Aldo the museum’s Boston Trivia Night takes place on Thursday, Aug.14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Boxer Hotel’s Bullfinch Social, located at 107 Merrimac St.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-1469559775849?aff=Newspaper for tickets and more information.

These projects are made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.