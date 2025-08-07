The Liberty Hotel’s Yappier Hour hosts Benny’s Birthday Party on August 13

Special to the Times

On Wednesday, August 13 at 5:30 p.m., The Liberty Hotel will host a special edition of its weekly Yappier Hour to celebrate the birthday of Benny, the hotel’s beloved Director of Pet Relations. Open to hotel guests and the local community, the event will take place in The Yard (weather permitting) and will feature music by DJ Milzy, birthday cake, treats, and signature cocktails from CLINK. Guests can also enjoy an expanded lineup of local pet-friendly vendors, along with surprises and goodies for furry companions.

Featured Vendors Include: Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa, Karen 4 K9s, Onyva, Veg ER For Pets, LP Pet Photography, Paw De La Creme, Boston Animal Hospital, Poodle Pack Gear, Bond Vet, Carola’s Cakes, and Wellness Pet Company.

Admission is free for hotel guests and the local community. Valet guests can enjoy $10 off parking with Benny’s official birthday stamp.

