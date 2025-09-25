East Coast Ivy Boutique on the Move!

Special to the Times

After four years in a tiny upstairs location at 88 Charles St., the renowned fashion boutique East Coast Ivy and its popular owner, Greta Cunniff, have relocated to a large, spacious and sunny ground floor location at 126 Charles St.

On July 10, 2021, Greta opened her boutique on Charles Street, and although operating in a small space, it quickly attracted a large and loyal clientele. Her journey to Boston began in Charleston, S.C.

“I wanted to find a neighborhood that still kept the charm I was used to in Charleston and Charles Street sold me,” said Greta. “Although I didn’t formally study fashion, my years working in retail and my lifelong love for style inspired me to open East Coast Ivy Boutique. I wanted to create a welcoming space where everyone can shop comfortably and find pieces that make them feel confident.”

In the beginning, Greta’s goal was to carry timeless staples mixed with trend driven pieces, to create looks that were polished yet approachable. One by one she began to carry many outstanding clothing brands like ASTR The Label, Hidden Jeans, Joe’s Jeans, Hudson Jeans, Saylor, Line & Dot, Steve Madden, Beach Riot, We Wore What, and Frankie’s Bikinis. Later she added shoes to her inventory from Dolce Vita, Schutz, and Billini.

On Sept. 6, 2025, Greta celebrated her grand opening at 126 Charles St. The new space is a transforming experience from her old location. Bright and sunny like its owner, racks on racks of trendy clothing, three changing rooms and a must see expanding high quality line of jewelry brands like HART, JLA, and keeping it in the family… exquisite jewelry by Greta’s mom, Kimberly Aman!

And change has come in many wonderful ways as Greta got married on Aug. 16, 2024.

Now going forward in a grand new location Greta’s continuing goal is for East Coast Ivy to always keep its inviting charm about it: cozy, welcoming, and a little whimsical. Whether for everyday wear or special occasions, you can find it all at East Coast Ivy!

“The right outfit doesn’t just change how you look, it changes how you feel—and that’s what I love most about fashion” said Greta Cunniff.