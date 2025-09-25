Neighborhood Roundup

Shop local at Beacon Hill’s Sidewalk Sale Weekend, Sept. 27-28

Mark your calendars! The Beacon Hill Business Association is excited to host its annual Sidewalk Sale Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27 and 28. Stroll along the charming streets of Beacon Hill and discover incredible deals from your favorite neighborhood shops.

Local boutiques and businesses will be bringing their best bargains outdoors, offering unique finds, seasonal savings, and special promotions just for this event. It’s the perfect chance to support your community, enjoy the historic ambiance of Charles Street, and shop local treasures you won’t find anywhere else.

Gather friends, bring the family, and spend a weekend exploring everything Beacon Hill has to offer—while taking advantage of some truly great deals.

West End Museum programming in September concludes

The West End Museum, located at 50 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), will continue to offer ‘Stamped from the Beginning: Book Club’ on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m.

Join the West End Museum and the Museum of African American History for a month of discussion on the stunningly illustrated graphic-novel Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi, adapted and illustrated by Joel Christian Gill. See how the North Slope of Beacon Hill and Boston’s West End factor into one of the most significant and ongoing conversations in American history.

Register at: https://forms.gle/SfJQthAf3yHtzzpo9.

Nichols House Museum to offer upcoming tours

Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mount Vernon St., will offer its Nichols House Architectural Tour on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m., leaving from the museum

Constructed in 1804 and attributed to architect Charles Bulfinch, 55 Mount Vernon St. was built during the early development of Beacon Hill. That was only the beginning of its architectural story. A close look at the house reveals changes made by its owners to suit their needs and the changing times. On this ‘Creation, Evolution, Preservation Tour,’ take a deep look at the Nichols House, inside and out, including going behind the scenes to explore a few rarely visited areas of the building.

Also, through the end of October, the Nichols House is open Wednesday through Sunday for museum tours.

Visit nicholshousemuseum.org for more information about programs and museum tour times, and to reserve tickets.

Free playdate set for Oct. 4 at The Advent School

The Advent School, located at 15 Brimmer St., will host a free, family-friendly playdate on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Kids can explore the school’s library, get creative in the beloved Atelier, and run around on the amazing playground—little siblings are welcome, too. It’s also a wonderful way for parents in the area to meet and get to know each other while discovering more about Advent’s progressive, Reggio-inspired approach to PreK–Grade 6 education.

Well-being events offered in October and November at MGH Blum Center

Massachusetts General Hospital will offer Lymph Flow Chair Yoga on Wednesday, Oct. 1, from noon to 1 pm. at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus).

The featured speaker for this monthly in-person Lymph Flow Yoga® session will be Barbara Tobin, OTR/L, CLT-LANA, CYT, Reiki Master. This mid-day session will focus on improving our lymphatic health through self-manual lymph drainage routine, breathing techniques, and mindful meditation. This session is free and open to everyone of all levels and abilities. No special equipment is needed. You will be seated in a chair for this session. Space is limited on a first come, first served basis. No registration is needed.

Also, this fall, the Center for Comprehensive Healing (CCH), in partnership with the Small Steps Healing Project, is providing free pop-up healing clinics to the Mass General Brigham community.

These clinics give patients, caregivers, community members, MGB providers, and MGB staff the chance to try out integrative healing practices such as acupressure, reiki, and sound healing in a low-barrier, no-cost setting. With guidance from trained practitioners, attendees can explore different approaches to healing and discover what resonates with them.

The clinics will be held at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus) from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 9 to Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner will take place 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, in the grand ballroom of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel, located at 138 St. James Ave. This year’s event is called ‘At the Table Together.’

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to reserve a seat for the event, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).

WECA meeting set for Oct. 9

The next meeting of the West End Civic Association (WECA) will be held Thursday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Neighborhood Center on Thoreau Path.

Boston Streets/Transportation staff will provide an update on Thoreau Path, and WECA also wants to hear from you. Bring your ideas to help WECA shape the future of the West End neighborhood. All West End residents are welcome.