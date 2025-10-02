Kate Ferris Richardson Assumes helm of Community Boating

By Dan Murphy

Kate Ferris Richardson recently assumed the reins of Community Boating, Inc., taking over as executive director of the longstanding nonprofit that offers inclusive sailing on the Charles River, but she first came to CBI as a teen sailor in the early ‘90s.

Growing up on the North Shore, Ferris Richardson, would regularly take the commuter rail into the city during her summer and school vacations, and it was during one of these excursions when a friend from Revere introduced her to CBI, where she could spend the day sailing for a nominal fee.

“I learned to sail elsewhere, but as a teenager at Community Boating, I learned something even more important than boat handling – that the water can belong to everyone,” Ferris Richardson wrote in an email. “CBI’s noncompetitive, open environment gave me the space to simply enjoy ‘messing about in boats.’ That openness taught me sailing could be about community and participation, not competition.”

Prior to replacing recently retired Charlie Zechel in the leadership role at CBI, Ferris Richardson had been working as an undergraduate medical education coordinator for Harvard Medical School programs at Mass General Hospital. She previously worked as a music teacher at Massachusetts public schools and has also volunteered in the nonprofit sector, including currently serving as the finance committee chair at the Boston Yacht Club in Marblehead.

In her new role with Community Boating, Ferris Richardson now wants to continue to impart onto others her lifelong love of sailing while promoting CBI’s motto and core mission of ‘Sailing for All.’

“CBI makes sailing and water access possible for everyone. You don’t need to own a boat, have prior experience, or spend a fortune – just bring your curiosity and willingness to learn,” wrote Ferris Richardson. “Whether you want to try windsurfing, sailing, kayaking, or connect with a diverse and welcoming community, there’s a place for you here.”

Unlike many other sailing programs, CBI keeps costs for participants remarkably low, with membership costs for youth starting as low as $1 for the summer, and adult memberships are also designed to be accessible.

“Boats, instruction, and safety support are included, removing financial and logistical barriers that usually keep people off the water,” added Ferris Richardson. “CBI is Boston’s public gateway to the water. CBI serves the entire city – offering boats, lessons, and access to anyone who wants to sail.”

But CBI also offers much more besides sailing, according to Ferris Richardson, with other programming that includes windsurfing, kayaking, environmental science, leadership development, and community events.

“For young people, CBI is often their first chance to learn responsibility, teamwork, and confidence on the water,” wrote Ferris Richardson. “For adults, it’s both a way to learn new skills and to join a welcoming, multigenerational community.”

CBI is also strengthening its partnerships with local schools, area community organizations, and nonprofits across Boston to ensure its programs reflect the city’s diversity of the city, including “outreach to neighborhoods where sailing may not be part of the family story, so more young people see themselves in this space,” added Ferris Richardson.

Today, CBI has three main priorities, according to Ferris Richardson, which include “keeping our programs accessible, strengthening our facilities on the Charles, and expanding community partnerships.”

Ferris Richardson wrote: “We are working with [the Department of Conservation and Recreation] as part of our public/private partnership to replace the original roof of the boathouse and exploring how to strengthen our HVAC capabilities in our community spaces since we serve so many Boston residents in the hottest months of the year.”

Moreover, CBI is looking forward to welcoming more participants to its youth STEM programming, including its Robosub, Environmental Science, and Microscopy courses for youth. The organization, said Ferris Richardson, also seeks to “ensure that individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities can fully participate, with adaptive boats, equipment, and instruction.”

And Ferris Richardson wants to remind the public that CBI, which is accessible via bike, car, on foot, or by public transportation, including the MBTA’s Green, Blue, and Red lines, is open through Nov. 1.

“Whatever your mode of transportation, you can get to

our front door,” wrote Ferris Richardson. “Bring a light jacket and come play on the river with us this fall (also known as Boston’s second summer).”

Visit community-boating.org for more on Community Boating, Inc.