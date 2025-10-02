Boston Antiques Sheds New Light on Shades

Special to Times

For nearly 40 years, Brian Maglione, owner of Boston Antiques at 119 Charles St., has been a treasured fixture on Beacon Hill and an expert on almost everything regarding antiques, jewelry, Asian art, silver, lamps, China, vintage items, home decor, pillows, and wonderful, one-of-a-kind curios of every description. His store is so beautifully curated that one could spend hours exploring and discovering so many magnificent pieces from around the world.

Among these many treasures, Brian has found yet another way to service his neighbors and beyond with something we all find essential – high-quality lampshades.

Brian has become a unique and independent source and expert on lampshades of every description and style, and they can be custom made!

A perfect shade does more than cover a light bulb. It is a decorative element that brings style and energy to any room and an absolutely essential item to beautify and enhance any room.

As we transition to fall and winter, homes begin to turn on their household lamps more often, and now many seek to replace their shades to give their rooms a new, crisp and decorative look.

Brian offers an affordable and effective way to refresh and improve the ambience of any room. Whatever style you wish, like a flared bell or empire shade or any other style, which can be dressed in linen, cotton or other fabrics, Brian can help you to replace the old with the new, with shades that turn harsh lights into a comforting and soft light to match the changing season ahead. Over the years, Brian’s has honed his skills on lampshades and antiques and everything else due to the many years he has been in the trade.

He was born in Stoneham, Mass., and of his early days, he said, “I was dragged kicking and screaming to antique shops by his mother and grandmother.”

But Brian eventually took an interest in it and started collecting on his own. From time to time, he began selling to others and eventually realized he might be able to make a living do so. Brian came to Boston in 1988 and held a variety of positions involving antiques before joining Lou Desautels at Boston Antiques in 2019 and later becoming its sole owner.

Brian is a constant help to all on Charles Street, and has been a member of the Beacon Hill Business Association for six years. He was one of the architects of the highly successful Concierge Stroll last year. You can visit Brian at Boston Antiques, 119 Charles St., or call the shop at 617-367-9000. Experience for yourself the many ways your lights and lamps will have it made in the ‘Shade.’

As Brian said, “I like my customers to be happy with their purchase and believe the only good business is when the seller and the buyer are both satisfied.”