Neighborhood Roundup

Halloween street closures on the Hill

On Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31, from 4-7:30 p.m., some streets on Beacon Hill will be closed to vehicular traffic to ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters, including Branch Street (blocked from Charles Street); Chestnut Street (Charles Street to Walnut Street); Mt. Vernon Street (Charles Street to Joy Street); Pinckney Street (Charles Street to Joy Street); West Cedar Street (Revere Street to Chestnut Street); Myrtle Street (Revere Street to Joy Street); South Russell Street (Cambridge Street to Myrtle Street); Anderson Street (blocked from Revere Street);

Grove Street (blocked at Revere Street); Irving Street (blocked at Phillips Street); and Revere Street (blocked at Garden Street).

Vehicles can remain parked on these streets but cannot be moved between 4-7:30 p.m.

Zurito’s Pintxos + Paella Patio Party set for Nov. 2

Zurito at 26 Charles St. is hosting a Pintxos + Paella Patio Party on Sunday, Nov. 2, from 1-6 p.m.

Don’t call it a birthday party!

Calling all WECA members: Important Meeting set for Nov. 13

West End Civic Association (WECA) members are urged to attend the Nov. 13 WECA meeting for an important organization vote that will affect future West End Civic Association priorities and activities.

A Member quorum is required. Your presence and your vote count!

This meeting takes place on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. in the West End Neighborhood Center on Thoreau Path.

November events at MGH Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting a number in-person educational and wellness sessions at the Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110, including Lymph Flow Chair Yoga on Wednesday, Nov. 5, from noon-1 p.m.; ‘Mental Health Matters: A Journey Towards a Happier You’ on Tuesday, Nov.11, from 5-6 p.m.; ‘Pediatric Food Allergy Management During the Holidays’ on Thursday, Nov. 13, from noon-1 p.m.; ‘From Fatigue to Vitality: Unlocking the Power of Sleep Health’ on Thursday, Nov.13, from 5-6 p.m.; and a Reiki, Acupressure, and Sound Healing Event on Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Musical tribute to Paul Revere on Nov. 13 at Converse Hall

A new musical program celebrating the life and legacy of American patriot Paul Revere, titled ‘A Revolutionary Concert: Paul Revere: The Man, the Myth, and the Music,’ will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., at Converse Hall ,located at 88 Tremont St., just off Boston Common.

The performance features an original composition by Massachusetts acclaimed Poet Laureate Regie Gibson, historical narration, and period-inspired music. This will be the final event the Paul Revere Memorial Association’s year-long commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Midnight Ride.

The event is sponsored by The Freedom Trail Foundation, and an anonymous donor, and is part of a broader initiative to connect Boston’s modern communities with their revolutionary roots through the arts.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. Tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite or via the Paul Revere House website at paulreverehouse.org.

WEM’s Bullfinch Triangle Walking Tour set for Nov. 15

The West End Museum will be offering a Bullfinch Triangle Walking Tour, led by Duane Lucia, on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m., leaving from the museum at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way).

Admission is $12.51 per person. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bullfinch-triangle-walking-tour-tickets-1815071962099?aff=WEMsite.

Sasha Cooke in concert Nov. 16 at Calderwood Hall

Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke will perform Sunday, Nov. 16, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s Calderwood Hall at 25 Evans Way

One of America’s greatest singers, Cooke takes a night off from the global operatic stage to present a program of American songs, including a Gardner Museum co-commissioned Boston premiere from Jasmine Barnes. Cooke’s program with pianist Myra Huang, titled Of Thee I Sing, celebrates the rich tapestry of American song while offering a nuanced exploration of the still-unrealized American dream. It includes music by iconic 20th and 21st century American composers such as William Bolcom, George Gershwin, Samuel Barber, Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Copland, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Stephen Sondheim, as well as emigre composers Alma Mahler and Erich Wolfgang Korngold.

Tickets each cost between $40-85 while students and children, ages 5-17, are each admitted for $20; visit: https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/sasha-cooke-11.16.25

Well-being event offered in November at MGH Blum Center

This fall, the Center for Comprehensive Healing (CCH), in partnership with the Small Steps Healing Project, is providing a free pop-up healing clinic to the Mass General Brigham community.

This clinic gives patients, caregivers, community members, MGB providers, and MGB staff the chance to try out integrative healing practices such as acupressure, reiki, and sound healing in a low-barrier, no-cost setting. With guidance from trained practitioners, attendees can explore different approaches to healing and discover what resonates with them.

The clinic will be held at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus) from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).