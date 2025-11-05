Women’s Lunch Place Receives $7,500 Community Credits Donation from DoorDash

DoorDash announced a $7,500 Community Credits donation to Women’s Lunch Place, a day shelter and advocacy center that provides meals, essentials, and other services to women experiencing homelessness, hunger and poverty in the Greater Boston area.

DoorDash’s Community Credits program provides gift cards to local organizations to help expand access to meals and essentials in the communities they serve. The $7,500 donation will support Women’s Lunch Place’s programs and help guests facing food insecurity access healthy food and other critical resources.

This latest contribution is part of DoorDash’s ongoing commitment to fight hunger and empower local communities by supporting nonprofits with tools to reach the people who need them most.

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) supports and empowers women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty. Each year, more than 2,300 Boston women come to WLP for meals and essential services within an atmosphere of healing, dignity, and hope.

“At Women’s Lunch Place, we know that access to healthy food is not only a necessity, but also a foundation for dignity, safety, and opportunity,” said Allegra Marra, Director of Corporate & Volunteer Engagement of Women’s Lunch Place. “This support from DoorDash gives us additional resources to meet growing demand for our services, while also giving our guests the flexibility to meet their individual needs. We are grateful for this partnership and the impact it will have on the women who rely on us every day.”

“DoorDash is proud to stand alongside Women’s Lunch Place as it uplifts women and addresses food insecurity across Boston,” said Daniela Michanie, Head of Northeast Public Engagement at DoorDash. “Through our Community Credits program, we’re providing resources that allow local organizations to respond directly to the needs of the communities they serve. We know that when these organizations have additional support, they can make an even greater impact in the fight against hunger.”

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.