Neighborhood Roundup

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 2025 Winter Clothing Drive to benefit Action for Boston Community Development – a nonprofit that supports more than 100,000 low-income Greater Boston residents each year – is now underway.

Until Nov. 20, donate your new or lightly used winter clothing for all ages to: Shattuck Visitor Center, 125 The Fenway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; James Michael Curley House , 350 Jamaicaway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; REI, 401 Park Drive, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; City Feed & Supply, 66 Boylston St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; and City Feed & Supply, 672 Centre St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Items to donate include coats/jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens/gloves, scarves, blankets, snowpants/snow bibs, and warm socks.

Calling all WECA members: Important Meeting set for Nov. 13

West End Civic Association (WECA) members are urged to attend the Nov. 13 WECA meeting for an important organization vote that will affect future West End Civic Association priorities and activities.

A Member quorum is required. Your presence and your vote count!

This meeting takes place on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. in the West End Neighborhood Center on Thoreau Path.

November events at MGH Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting a number in-person educational and wellness sessions at the Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110, including ‘Mental Health Matters: A Journey Towards a Happier You’ on Tuesday, Nov.11, from 5-6 p.m.; ‘Pediatric Food Allergy Management During the Holidays’ on Thursday, Nov. 13, from noon-1 p.m.; ‘From Fatigue to Vitality: Unlocking the Power of Sleep Health’ on Thursday, Nov.13, from 5-6 p.m.; and a Reiki, Acupressure, and Sound Healing Event on Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Musical tribute to Paul Revere at Converse Hall

A new musical program celebrating the life and legacy of American patriot Paul Revere, titled ‘A Revolutionary Concert: Paul Revere: The Man, the Myth, and the Music,’ will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., at Converse Hall ,located at 88 Tremont St., just off Boston Common.

The performance features an original composition by Massachusetts acclaimed Poet Laureate Regie Gibson, historical narration, and period-inspired music. This will be the final event the Paul Revere Memorial Association’s year-long commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Midnight Ride.

The event is sponsored by The Freedom Trail Foundation, and an anonymous donor, and is part of a broader initiative to connect Boston’s modern communities with their revolutionary roots through the arts.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. Tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite or via the Paul Revere House website at paulreverehouse.org.

Coming up in November at the West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 50 Staniford St., Suite 7, is excited to announce an exciting and varied slate of programming this November.

Attend a walking tour of the West End’s Bulfinch Triangle led by Duane Lucia on Saturday, Nov. 15. Explore these curious and storied blocks laid out by America’s first native-born architect.

On Sunday Nov. 16, the museum presents ‘Free to All: Book Swap and Social.’ This free event will be open to book lovers of any age. Take a book, leave a book, and learn about the pioneering West End Branch librarian Fanny Goldstein.

Finally, spend your Friday evening at the West End Museum on Nov. 21 from 8-11 p.m. for Late Night at the Museum. Enjoy games, drinks, and fun while dancing the night away to a silent disco party.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found at: website www.thewestendmuseum.org/programs/

WEM’s Bullfinch Triangle Walking Tour Nov. 15

The West End Museum will be offering a Bullfinch Triangle Walking Tour, led by Duane Lucia, on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m., leaving from the museum at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way).

Admission is $12.51 per person. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bullfinch-triangle-walking-tour-tickets-1815071962099?aff=WEMsite.

Sasha Cooke in concert Nov. 16 at Calderwood Hall

Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke will perform Sunday, Nov. 16, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s Calderwood Hall at 25 Evans Way

One of America’s greatest singers, Cooke takes a night off from the global operatic stage to present a program of American songs, including a Gardner Museum co-commissioned Boston premiere from Jasmine Barnes. Cooke’s program with pianist Myra Huang, titled Of Thee I Sing, celebrates the rich tapestry of American song while offering a nuanced exploration of the still-unrealized American dream. It includes music by iconic 20th and 21st century American composers such as William Bolcom, George Gershwin, Samuel Barber, Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Copland, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Stephen Sondheim, as well as emigre composers Alma Mahler and Erich Wolfgang Korngold.

Tickets each cost between $40-85 while students and children, ages 5-17, are each admitted for $20; visit: https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/sasha-cooke-11.16.25

Well-being event offered in November at MGH Blum Center

This fall, the Center for Comprehensive Healing (CCH), in partnership with the Small Steps Healing Project, is providing a free pop-up healing clinic to the Mass General Brigham community.

This clinic gives patients, caregivers, community members, MGB providers, and MGB staff the chance to try out integrative healing practices such as acupressure, reiki, and sound healing in a low-barrier, no-cost setting. With guidance from trained practitioners, attendees can explore different approaches to healing and discover what resonates with them.

The clinic will be held at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus) from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).