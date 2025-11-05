Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Street Repaving

The Department of Public Works will be milling and repaving the following streets beginning next week:

• Joy Street (from Cambridge Srteet to Beacon Street)

• Revere Street (from Storrow Drive to Irving Street skipping over Charles Street)

• West Cedar Street (from Charles Street to Chestnut Street)

Please note posted no parking signage as applicable on those streets.

Canned Food Drive

The BHCA is collecting canned, unopened and unexpired food for our neighbors in need through ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development) in the North End. Please come leave your canned goods at the BHCA Monday through Friday from Monday, November 3rd, through Friday, November 14th, between the hours of 9am and 5pm. Thanks to those who have already given.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Board of Directors – Monday, November 10th, 7pm, 74 Joy St

Architecture Committee – Monday, November 17th , 5:30pm via Zoom

Upcoming BHCA Events

First Friday Coffee Hour – TODAY Friday, November 7th, 8:30-9:30am, 74 Joy Street

30th Annual Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 19th, 6-9pm, Hampshire House (tickets available at bhcivic.org)

Holiday Decorating – December 3 on Charles Street, and December 6th and 7th for the rest of the Hill – contact the BHCA if you would like to volunteer!

BHCA Holiday Concert – Thursday, December 11th, 6pm at the Harvard Musical Association

Mark Your Calendars!

Bricks & Bubbles – A Celebration of Preservation; Thursday, March 5, 2026, The Liberty Hotel

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.